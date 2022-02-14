WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jay White Says He Can See Himself Showing Up On Any Wrestling Show In The United States
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 14, 2022
During an interview with the Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about feeling that he can show up in any promotion in the United States.
“I could see myself showing up there either Monday or Friday at this rate, you know? Monday RAW. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be on Dynamite on Wednesday, you’ve got Thursday on Impact, then you’ve got Friday on Rampage, and hey, maybe SmackDown as well. I can see myself – at this rate, I can see myself showing up there as well. And then you go Saturday, I’m back on Impact again.”
On who invited him to AEW Dynamite:
“The invitation came through, from, from my good buddy, Adam Cole. He just reached out to me and he asked me if I’d like to come in. Without giving away too much if I’d like to come and maybe give the Young Bucks a hand, as he said. So, yeah it was a right time because I guess the right person asked.”
On his relationship with Adam Cole:
“Me and Adam Cole, we don’t have any history. We don’t, there’s no beef between us. We’ve never had any sort of issue. We wrestled once a while ago in Ring of Honor, and there was no personal issues there. So although, yeah, I know Bullet Club has had this stuff with the Elite before, but I was never a part of that. So, you know, I had my stuff with Kenny (Omega) before, but I beat him, you know? Took that belt from him and so I have nothing else to prove to him or anybody about that. So again with Adam Cole, we get along, we have no reason not to so far, so I don’t see why our paths would cross. If that happens, that happens. Then you know what, okay. But at this point, I see no reason for it.”