Jay White Says He Can See Himself Showing Up On Any Wrestling Show In The United States

During an interview with the Strong Style Podcast, Jay White spoke about feeling that he can show up in any promotion in the United States.

“I could see myself showing up there either Monday or Friday at this rate, you know? Monday RAW. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be on Dynamite on Wednesday, you’ve got Thursday on Impact, then you’ve got Friday on Rampage, and hey, maybe SmackDown as well. I can see myself – at this rate, I can see myself showing up there as well. And then you go Saturday, I’m back on Impact again.”

On who invited him to AEW Dynamite:

“The invitation came through, from, from my good buddy, Adam Cole. He just reached out to me and he asked me if I’d like to come in. Without giving away too much if I’d like to come and maybe give the Young Bucks a hand, as he said. So, yeah it was a right time because I guess the right person asked.”

On his relationship with Adam Cole: