International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Finds A Home In New York

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has found a home, as per this press release:

IPWHF REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ALBANY COUNTY ON PROPOSED LOCATION

2/14/2022 – Albany, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is extremely excited to announce that the Albany County Legislature has approved the Letter of Intent for our location within the MVP Arena at 51 South Pearl Street in Albany, NY and has begun drafting a lease agreement for the 1500 sq ft space.

The new location will be situated on the first “upper” level within the atrium of the MVP Arena directly across from the offices of the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League and will be accessible to fans before many select events within the arena to include WWE Live Events.

The location will provide a home to many of the treasured memories from Pro Wrestling’s past and present for fans to enjoy. Plans to open the doors for the completed Hall of Fame remain on track for Spring/Summer 2022.

MVP Arena located at 51 Pearl St. in Downtown Albany, New York is also home to Siena Basketball, Albany Empire of the National Arena League and the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League; as well as numerous concerts and events year-round to include the WWE.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501(c)3 Not for Profit Organization founded in 2019 dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of Pro Wrestling. For more information on the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, please visit: https://www.prowrestlinghall.org or on social media: @prowrestlinghall