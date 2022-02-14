WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Match Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2022
- Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) vs. Jaden Valo & Steve Peña
- Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews
- Thunder Rosa vs. Riley Shepard
- Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal
- 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia & The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Dark Order
