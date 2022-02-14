WWE Is Celebrating Black History Month With Special Match Compilation
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2022
WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation celebrating Black History Month, titled, "The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Black History."
WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp hosts the compilation which features iconic and historic matches featuring Ernie Ladd, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley and more!
Match list order:
Ernie Ladd vs. Andre the Giant – WWF MSG 4/26/1976.
Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson vs. The Wild Samoans – WWF 12/10/1983.
The Rock vs. Mankind – WWF Survivor Series 1998.
King Booker T vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE Great American Bash 2006.
Mark Henry vs. Randy Orton – WWE Night of Champions 2011.
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE Wrestlemania 35.
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Wrestlemania 37 Night 1.
Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz – RAW 3/1/2021.
Big E vs. Bobby Lashley – RAW 9/15/2021
Check out your Peacock or WWE Network account to watch now!
