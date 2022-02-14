Former WWE Star William Regal Files For Two Trademarks

Former WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has filed for new trademarks

He filed for “William Regal” and “Lord Steven Regal” for merchandise purposes with The United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 9, 2022.

Regal used "Lord Steven Regal" as his ring name in WCW.

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20220000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20220000

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19930612. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19930612.”

Regal joined WWE in 2000 where as an in-ring performer, he became a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time Hardcore Champion, a four-time European Champion, a four-time World Tag Team Champion, and the 2008 King of the Ring winner.

In July 2014, Regal transitioned into the on-screen role of the General Manager of NXT that lasted through 2021. Regal also worked behind the scenes in NXT and as an independent scene scout. Regal was among the latest names to be released by the company in January that hit the NXT brand.