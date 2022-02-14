Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW on Syfy - Brock Lesnar's Final Message, Lita Scheduled
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 14, 2022
Tonight WWE presents the Elimination Chamber go-home edition of Monday Night RAW which will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The broadcast will air on Syfy for the second week due to Winter Olympics coverage on the USA Network.
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be at the event and he will have a final message for the other WWE Title Chamber match participants. WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled.
Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW:
- WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against AJ Styles
- Riddle hosts a RK-Broga Party (toga party) to celebrate Academic Challenge win over RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy
- Brock Lesnar has a final message for his Elimination Chamber opponents, including WWE Champion Bobby Lashley
- WWE Hall of Famer Lita stops by RAW on her way to Elimination Chamber to face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
