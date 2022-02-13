We’re on the road to #WrestleMania , and we got one question for ya… Who’s got shotgun? pic.twitter.com/a0AMXT4IyS

NBC/Peacock paid for the commercials, with the first featuring WWE color commentator Pat McAfee shouting words to describe this year’s WrestleMania. The video package featured current WWE Superstars and WWE legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

During the Super Bowl pre-game show, NBC aired the first of two commercials advertising the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 38 premium live event.

📸 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania 38 Super Bowl Commercial (Pre-Game)

Dwayne Johnson Channels The Rock For Super Bowl Intro

Who do you call when you want work a crowd of 100,000 NFL fans? ... Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of course! The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor opened the big game with all his p[...] Feb 13 - Who do you call when you want work a crowd of 100,000 NFL fans? ... Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of course! The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor opened the big game with all his p[...]

How Vince McMahon Currently Feels About The WWE Product

During Q&A on PWInsider, Mike Johnson discussed why Vince McMahon doesn’t “fix” the WWE product despite the amount of criticism the company receives. Here is what Johnson [...] Feb 13 - During Q&A on PWInsider, Mike Johnson discussed why Vince McMahon doesn’t “fix” the WWE product despite the amount of criticism the company receives. Here is what Johnson [...]

WWE To Edit Botched Spot From Next Week's SmackDown

WWE will be making a significant edit to the contract signing segment that is set to air on next week's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Next week's episode was taped after last week's SmackDown as the[...] Feb 13 - WWE will be making a significant edit to the contract signing segment that is set to air on next week's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Next week's episode was taped after last week's SmackDown as the[...]

ECW Ring Announcer Reveals Original Ending For One Night Stand PPV In 2005

ECW One Night Stand 2005 marked the rival of the extreme brand in WWE and during a recent interview ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis told Insiders Edge Podcast that there was a different ending planne[...] Feb 13 - ECW One Night Stand 2005 marked the rival of the extreme brand in WWE and during a recent interview ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis told Insiders Edge Podcast that there was a different ending planne[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Set For Minor Surgery

During the latest “83 Weeks” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed he is scheduled for minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischo[...] Feb 13 - During the latest “83 Weeks” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed he is scheduled for minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischo[...]

Producers For Friday’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments from this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. - Pat Buck & Shawn Daivari produced the Sonya Deville and Naomi promo.[...] Feb 13 - A report from Fightful has revealed the producers for the matches and segments from this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. - Pat Buck & Shawn Daivari produced the Sonya Deville and Naomi promo.[...]

Jaxson Ryker Says Friends In WWE Turned On Him After He Showed Support For Donald Trump

Jaxson Ryker spoke on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about the backlash he got for posting a positive tweet about Donald Trump during the former president's most controversial time period. [...] Feb 13 - Jaxson Ryker spoke on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about the backlash he got for posting a positive tweet about Donald Trump during the former president's most controversial time period. [...]

NWA Powerrr Trip Results (2/12/2022)

NWA held their Powerrr Trip event from the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chelsea Green def. Kenzie Paige. - Jax Dane def. Eric Jackson. - The Fixers def. OGK ([...] Feb 13 - NWA held their Powerrr Trip event from the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chelsea Green def. Kenzie Paige. - Jax Dane def. Eric Jackson. - The Fixers def. OGK ([...]

AEW Sign 16 Year Old Nick Wayne To Contract

16 year old wrestler Nick Wayne is now All Elite. Darby Allin showed up at a DEFY Wrestling event this past Saturday night, following Wayne’s match against Christopher Daniels and offered him a[...] Feb 13 - 16 year old wrestler Nick Wayne is now All Elite. Darby Allin showed up at a DEFY Wrestling event this past Saturday night, following Wayne’s match against Christopher Daniels and offered him a[...]

Mia Yim To Start Accepting Bookings In March

Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March. Her post read: "To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet. February is a busy month. With t[...] Feb 13 - Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March. Her post read: "To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet. February is a busy month. With t[...]

More Details On Shane McMahon Royal Rumble Situation, Booking Changes, Ribbed By Randy Orton During High Stress Moment

Fightful has reportedly spoke with several people close to the Royal Rumble match that took place this year, with more information coming out about the Shane McMahon drama going down behind the scenes[...] Feb 13 - Fightful has reportedly spoke with several people close to the Royal Rumble match that took place this year, with more information coming out about the Shane McMahon drama going down behind the scenes[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "NXT: Level Up" and "Joey Gonzalez"

On February 9th, WWE filed to trademark the name NXT: Level Up. You can read the following below. Mark For: NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about[...] Feb 13 - On February 9th, WWE filed to trademark the name NXT: Level Up. You can read the following below. Mark For: NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about[...]

If Roman Reigns Beats Goldberg At Elimination Chamber, He Will Have Beaten Every Former WWE Universal Champion In History During Current Reign

An interesting stat may be on the horizon for Roman Reigns. If Roman defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, Roman will have defeated every former WWE Universal Champion that has ever held the champ[...] Feb 13 - An interesting stat may be on the horizon for Roman Reigns. If Roman defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, Roman will have defeated every former WWE Universal Champion that has ever held the champ[...]

Seth Rollins Explains Reasoning For Bringing Back Shield Gear / Entrance For Royal Rumble 2022

Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Radio Row, where he spoke about wearing Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. "It was something that was in my mind. Obvio[...] Feb 13 - Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Radio Row, where he spoke about wearing Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. "It was something that was in my mind. Obvio[...]

Enzo Amore Is Jacked Now

Enzo Amore is jacked now. That's it. That's the report. nZo posted a photo on his Instagram account showing his new body transformation. There hasn't been any word on him coming to any major promoti[...] Feb 13 - Enzo Amore is jacked now. That's it. That's the report. nZo posted a photo on his Instagram account showing his new body transformation. There hasn't been any word on him coming to any major promoti[...]

Sasha Banks Explains Why She Loves Professional Wrestling

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where she spoke about her love of professional wrestling. “I love pro wrestling because I get to be everything. I get to be a [...] Feb 13 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where she spoke about her love of professional wrestling. “I love pro wrestling because I get to be everything. I get to be a [...]

Mini Abismo Negro To Hold Open Challenge For "Wrestlers Of Any Size" At MLW SuperFight

MLW has put out the following announcement: Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW's Charlotte debut LIVE Mini Abismo Negro vows to unleash may[...] Feb 13 - MLW has put out the following announcement: Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW's Charlotte debut LIVE Mini Abismo Negro vows to unleash may[...]

WWE Reportedly Have Zero Plans For Mustafa Ali, Told Him He Has "Value" And Has To Honor His Contract

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no current plans for Mustafa Ali. Many fans may wonder why they won't release him from his contract as requested if that were the case, but the rep[...] Feb 13 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no current plans for Mustafa Ali. Many fans may wonder why they won't release him from his contract as requested if that were the case, but the rep[...]

Sledge's ROH Deal Set To Expire

Fightful Select is reporting that Sledge’s deal with Ring of Honor is set to expire at the end of this month. Sledge has been with the company for two years. He signed with the company in 2020,[...] Feb 12 - Fightful Select is reporting that Sledge’s deal with Ring of Honor is set to expire at the end of this month. Sledge has been with the company for two years. He signed with the company in 2020,[...]

Jaxson Ryker Fires Off On Black Lives Matter And Other Minorities On Religious Podcast

Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker spoke recently on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about remarks he made in the past that got him a lot of heat from wrestling fans. The following transcript may h[...] Feb 12 - Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker spoke recently on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about remarks he made in the past that got him a lot of heat from wrestling fans. The following transcript may h[...]

Matt Hardy Praises Roman Reigns: "He's so smooth, he's so handsome, he's so charismatic. He really does have an amazing package."

During the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about WWE's Roman Reigns, and had high praise for him. "Yes, I really would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns. I like Ro[...] Feb 12 - During the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about WWE's Roman Reigns, and had high praise for him. "Yes, I really would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns. I like Ro[...]

Former WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently proposed to his girlfriend Grace in Savannah, Georgia. Rawley was released in April 2021 and has gone on to co-host TMZ sports and was part of[...] Feb 12 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently proposed to his girlfriend Grace in Savannah, Georgia. Rawley was released in April 2021 and has gone on to co-host TMZ sports and was part of[...]

Peacock Reportedly Paying For WWE WrestleMania Super Bowl Commercials

As previously reported, WWE will have commercials air during the Super Bowl LVI tomorrow night to promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that NBCUniversal is payi[...] Feb 12 - As previously reported, WWE will have commercials air during the Super Bowl LVI tomorrow night to promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that NBCUniversal is payi[...]