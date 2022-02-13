Dwayne Johnson Channels The Rock For Super Bowl Intro
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 13, 2022
Who do you call when you want work a crowd of 100,000 NFL fans? ...
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of course!
The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor opened the big game with all his popular wrestling catchphrases, he welcomed fans saying, "Finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles," introducing the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.
He played all his WWE hits like “Finally the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles,” and throwing in a “for the millions ... AND MILLIONS” in for good measure!
https://wrestlr.me/74150/
