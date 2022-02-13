WWE To Edit Botched Spot From Next Week's SmackDown

WWE will be making a significant edit to the contract signing segment that is set to air on next week's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Next week's episode was taped after last week's SmackDown as the crew will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber premium live event this week.

Naomi and Ronda Rousey will team up against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the Elimination Chamber event. As part of the final build for that match, they held a contract signing segment that ended in a fight. However, there was a botched spot when Rousey grabbed Flair’s head to slam it into the table. However, Flair’s head didn’t go down in synch with Rousey’s hand and it ultimately looks more like Flair headbutts the table.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer noted the segment will be edited, "I didn’t see the clip, I heard it was terrible. I heard they’re gonna edit it out, though," Meltzer said.

The botch spot can be watched below: