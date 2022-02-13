Jaxson Ryker Says Friends In WWE Turned On Him After He Showed Support For Donald Trump

Jaxson Ryker spoke on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about the backlash he got for posting a positive tweet about Donald Trump during the former president's most controversial time period.

"I’m sitting on my couch and within a matter of — I’m gonna say 15 minutes, my phone starts to just blow up. I start to get random phone calls from random numbers. I’m like, what’s going on? And my wife goes ‘what, what’s going on with your phone?’ I mean, literally, it’s like the end of the world had happened. Within a matter of an hour or so I’m getting death threats. I’m getting cell phone calls. If I can number the amount of voicemails that came over my phone from that time it happened for at least a good week. Well over 100 voicemails [and] people threatening my family, my address within a matter of an hour or so was tweeted out. My new address. People were saying they were gonna come burn down my house. People said they were gonna come murder my family. Dude, it was the most extreme thing I’ve ever been through to the point of the old Chad back in his 20s wanting to come out, you know what I mean? I’m not going to ask for anybody to defend me. What I would say was folks that I worked with that I thought were my friends or thought were my companions. were quick to turncoat. There were some tweets that went out from coworkers. Not gonna name any names, don’t think it’s important. But there was tweets that went out from co-workers that fueled the fire. I was like, ‘What in the world?’ Like the majority of you guys know who I am as a person and for you to you to do this to make this look like this tweet was some kind of racial hate speech bigot, whatever you want to call it. That’s really what started to bother me. So yeah, man. I mean, my address was tweeted out [and] people threatening my family. It was ridiculous. I mean, people calling my phone like I said, random numbers. So of course, you know, it’s 2022 and now it’s very easy to access all this stuff and I was just blown away. Like I was sitting here on my couch and my wife once she found out the tweet, even she was like, ‘there was nothing wrong with that tweet, like what is going on?’”

Ryker says the WWE locker room started to turn on him.