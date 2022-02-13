Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Twitter that Wayne’s deal is “along the lines of an apprenticeship”, as AEW has to wait until he turns 18 to let him join the roster.

The crowd chanted “you deserve it” chant from the crowd, Wayne said “Yes, f**k yes.”

Darby Allin showed up at a DEFY Wrestling event this past Saturday night, following Wayne’s match against Christopher Daniels and offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

16 year old wrestler Nick Wayne is now All Elite.

» More News From This Feed

Jaxson Ryker Says Friends In WWE Turned On Him After He Showed Support For Donald Trump

Jaxson Ryker spoke on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about the backlash he got for posting a positive tweet about Donald Trump during the for[...] Feb 13 - Jaxson Ryker spoke on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about the backlash he got for posting a positive tweet about Donald Trump during the for[...]

NWA Powerrr Trip Results (2/12/2022)

NWA held their Powerrr Trip event from the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chelsea Green def. Kenzie Paige. - Ja[...] Feb 13 - NWA held their Powerrr Trip event from the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chelsea Green def. Kenzie Paige. - Ja[...]

AEW Sign 16 Year Old Nick Wayne To Contract

16 year old wrestler Nick Wayne is now All Elite. Darby Allin showed up at a DEFY Wrestling event this past Saturday night, following Wayne’s m[...] Feb 13 - 16 year old wrestler Nick Wayne is now All Elite. Darby Allin showed up at a DEFY Wrestling event this past Saturday night, following Wayne’s m[...]

Mia Yim To Start Accepting Bookings In March

Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March. Her post read: "To those wondering why I’m not back[...] Feb 13 - Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March. Her post read: "To those wondering why I’m not back[...]

More Details On Shane McMahon Royal Rumble Situation, Booking Changes, Ribbed By Randy Orton During High Stress Moment

Fightful has reportedly spoke with several people close to the Royal Rumble match that took place this year, with more information coming out about th[...] Feb 13 - Fightful has reportedly spoke with several people close to the Royal Rumble match that took place this year, with more information coming out about th[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "NXT: Level Up" and "Joey Gonzalez"

On February 9th, WWE filed to trademark the name NXT: Level Up. You can read the following below. Mark For: NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration i[...] Feb 13 - On February 9th, WWE filed to trademark the name NXT: Level Up. You can read the following below. Mark For: NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration i[...]

If Roman Reigns Beats Goldberg At Elimination Chamber, He Will Have Beaten Every Former WWE Universal Champion In History During Current Reign

An interesting stat may be on the horizon for Roman Reigns. If Roman defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, Roman will have defeated every former W[...] Feb 13 - An interesting stat may be on the horizon for Roman Reigns. If Roman defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, Roman will have defeated every former W[...]

Seth Rollins Explains Reasoning For Bringing Back Shield Gear / Entrance For Royal Rumble 2022

Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Radio Row, where he spoke about wearing Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 202[...] Feb 13 - Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Radio Row, where he spoke about wearing Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 202[...]

Enzo Amore Is Jacked Now

Enzo Amore is jacked now. That's it. That's the report. nZo posted a photo on his Instagram account showing his new body transformation. There hasn'[...] Feb 13 - Enzo Amore is jacked now. That's it. That's the report. nZo posted a photo on his Instagram account showing his new body transformation. There hasn'[...]

Sasha Banks Explains Why She Loves Professional Wrestling

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where she spoke about her love of professional wrestling. “I love pro wrestl[...] Feb 13 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where she spoke about her love of professional wrestling. “I love pro wrestl[...]

Mini Abismo Negro To Hold Open Challenge For "Wrestlers Of Any Size" At MLW SuperFight

MLW has put out the following announcement: Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW's Charlotte[...] Feb 13 - MLW has put out the following announcement: Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW's Charlotte[...]

WWE Reportedly Have Zero Plans For Mustafa Ali, Told Him He Has "Value" And Has To Honor His Contract

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no current plans for Mustafa Ali. Many fans may wonder why they won't release him from his contra[...] Feb 13 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no current plans for Mustafa Ali. Many fans may wonder why they won't release him from his contra[...]

Sledge's ROH Deal Set To Expire

Fightful Select is reporting that Sledge’s deal with Ring of Honor is set to expire at the end of this month. Sledge has been with the company [...] Feb 12 - Fightful Select is reporting that Sledge’s deal with Ring of Honor is set to expire at the end of this month. Sledge has been with the company [...]

Jaxson Ryker Fires Off On Black Lives Matter And Other Minorities On Religious Podcast

Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker spoke recently on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about remarks he made in the past that got him a lot of heat fr[...] Feb 12 - Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker spoke recently on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about remarks he made in the past that got him a lot of heat fr[...]

Matt Hardy Praises Roman Reigns: "He's so smooth, he's so handsome, he's so charismatic. He really does have an amazing package."

During the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about WWE's Roman Reigns, and had high praise for him. "Yes, I really would have loved t[...] Feb 12 - During the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about WWE's Roman Reigns, and had high praise for him. "Yes, I really would have loved t[...]

Former WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently proposed to his girlfriend Grace in Savannah, Georgia. Rawley was released in April 2021 and[...] Feb 12 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently proposed to his girlfriend Grace in Savannah, Georgia. Rawley was released in April 2021 and[...]

Peacock Reportedly Paying For WWE WrestleMania Super Bowl Commercials

As previously reported, WWE will have commercials air during the Super Bowl LVI tomorrow night to promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In an update, D[...] Feb 12 - As previously reported, WWE will have commercials air during the Super Bowl LVI tomorrow night to promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In an update, D[...]

Christopher Daniels Says He's Looking For Opportunity To Prove He Still Has It

Christopher Daniels was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on Insight, where he spoke about SCU having to disband following a loss to The Young B[...] Feb 12 - Christopher Daniels was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on Insight, where he spoke about SCU having to disband following a loss to The Young B[...]

AJ Styles On First Time Vince McMahon Saw Him Wrestle: "I got plenty of guys that can do what you do."

AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his interactions with Vince McMahon. "I think, not counting the Rumble, the fi[...] Feb 12 - AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his interactions with Vince McMahon. "I think, not counting the Rumble, the fi[...]

Mustafa Ali Implies WWE Is Going To Make Him Sit Out Remaining 2.5 Years On Contract

Despite the best efforts of the #FreeAli movement, it doesn't look like Mustafa Ali is going anywhere any time soon. The star, who has been on a crus[...] Feb 12 - Despite the best efforts of the #FreeAli movement, it doesn't look like Mustafa Ali is going anywhere any time soon. The star, who has been on a crus[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Was Told In WWE "We Don't Want 'Pro Rassler's'"

During an appearance on The Sessions, Kyle O'Reilly spoke about WWE NXT and how Triple H spoke about it's concept. "When NXT got its TV deal, there[...] Feb 12 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Kyle O'Reilly spoke about WWE NXT and how Triple H spoke about it's concept. "When NXT got its TV deal, there[...]

West Coast Pro: The Art of Drowning Results (2/11/2022)

West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV. The results a[...] Feb 12 - West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV. The results a[...]

Rob Van Dam On Similarities Between Himself and Matt Riddle

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rob Van Dam spoke about Riddle and the comparisons of the two. “I like Matt. He’s a good guy. I c[...] Feb 12 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rob Van Dam spoke about Riddle and the comparisons of the two. “I like Matt. He’s a good guy. I c[...]

Reggie Says Working Independent Circuses Was How He Paid His Dues To Be In WWE

Reggie was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his time in the circus. “Circus and wrestling are very similar, I did[...] Feb 12 - Reggie was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his time in the circus. “Circus and wrestling are very similar, I did[...]