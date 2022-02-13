Mia Yim To Start Accepting Bookings In March

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March.
Her post read:
"To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March. #HBIC"
Feb 13 - Fightful has reportedly spoke with several people close to the Royal Rumble match that took place this year, with more information coming out about the Shane McMahon drama going down behind the scenes[...]
Feb 13 - On February 9th, WWE filed to trademark the name NXT: Level Up. You can read the following below. Mark For: NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about[...]
Feb 13 - An interesting stat may be on the horizon for Roman Reigns. If Roman defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, Roman will have defeated every former WWE Universal Champion that has ever held the champ[...]
Feb 13 - Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Radio Row, where he spoke about wearing Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. "It was something that was in my mind. Obvio[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where she spoke about her love of professional wrestling. “I love pro wrestling because I get to be everything. I get to be a [...]
Feb 13 - MLW has put out the following announcement: Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW's Charlotte debut LIVE Mini Abismo Negro vows to unleash may[...]
Feb 13 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no current plans for Mustafa Ali. Many fans may wonder why they won't release him from his contract as requested if that were the case, but the rep[...]
Feb 12
Feb 12 - Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker spoke recently on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about remarks he made in the past that got him a lot of heat from wrestling fans. The following transcript may h[...]
Feb 12 - During the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about WWE's Roman Reigns, and had high praise for him. "Yes, I really would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns. I like Ro[...]
Feb 12
Feb 12 - As previously reported, WWE will have commercials air during the Super Bowl LVI tomorrow night to promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that NBCUniversal is payi[...]
Feb 12 - Christopher Daniels was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on Insight, where he spoke about SCU having to disband following a loss to The Young Bucks. "We weren't looking forward to it, but it[...]
Feb 12 - AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his interactions with Vince McMahon. "I think, not counting the Rumble, the first time he saw me in the ring, he was like, &lsqu[...]
Feb 12 - Despite the best efforts of the #FreeAli movement, it doesn't look like Mustafa Ali is going anywhere any time soon. The star, who has been on a crusade to get released from WWE, posted the following[...]
Feb 12 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Kyle O'Reilly spoke about WWE NXT and how Triple H spoke about it's concept. "When NXT got its TV deal, there was something Hunter said that I loved when he co[...]
Feb 12 - West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco an[...]
Feb 12 - Reggie was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his time in the circus. “Circus and wrestling are very similar, I didn’t grind in the indies in wrestling. But I [...]
Feb 12
Feb 12 - For those that don't know, GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization, founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people. Its agenda has since extended to the [...]
Feb 12 - Former ROH Women’s World Champion could be WWE bound. Dave Meltzer revealed that Rok-C (Carla Gonzalez) has been offered a contract by WWE following a recent tryout. She reportedly impressed W[...]