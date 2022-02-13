"To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March. #HBIC"

Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March.

Mia Yim To Start Accepting Bookings In March

More Details On Shane McMahon Royal Rumble Situation, Booking Changes, Ribbed By Randy Orton During High Stress Moment

WWE Files Trademark On "NXT: Level Up" and "Joey Gonzalez"

If Roman Reigns Beats Goldberg At Elimination Chamber, He Will Have Beaten Every Former WWE Universal Champion In History During Current Reign

Seth Rollins Explains Reasoning For Bringing Back Shield Gear / Entrance For Royal Rumble 2022

Enzo Amore Is Jacked Now

Sasha Banks Explains Why She Loves Professional Wrestling

Mini Abismo Negro To Hold Open Challenge For "Wrestlers Of Any Size" At MLW SuperFight

WWE Reportedly Have Zero Plans For Mustafa Ali, Told Him He Has "Value" And Has To Honor His Contract

Sledge's ROH Deal Set To Expire

Jaxson Ryker Fires Off On Black Lives Matter And Other Minorities On Religious Podcast

Matt Hardy Praises Roman Reigns: "He's so smooth, he's so handsome, he's so charismatic. He really does have an amazing package."

Former WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married

Peacock Reportedly Paying For WWE WrestleMania Super Bowl Commercials

Christopher Daniels Says He's Looking For Opportunity To Prove He Still Has It

AJ Styles On First Time Vince McMahon Saw Him Wrestle: "I got plenty of guys that can do what you do."

Mustafa Ali Implies WWE Is Going To Make Him Sit Out Remaining 2.5 Years On Contract

Kyle O'Reilly Was Told In WWE "We Don't Want 'Pro Rassler's'"

West Coast Pro: The Art of Drowning Results (2/11/2022)

Rob Van Dam On Similarities Between Himself and Matt Riddle

Reggie Says Working Independent Circuses Was How He Paid His Dues To Be In WWE

Wrestling Open Results [2/10/2022]

📸 PHOTO: Tony Khan After This Weeks Dynamite and Rampage Tapings

📸 PHOTO: Sonya Deville and Anthony Bowens Meet Up During GLAAD event

