Enzo Amore Is Jacked Now
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 13, 2022
Enzo Amore is jacked now.
That's it. That's the report.
nZo posted a photo on his Instagram account showing his new body transformation. There hasn't been any word on him coming to any major promotions, but he did recently post a tweet insinuating a mild interest in starting a wrestling promotion with Adam Scherr, although nothing more came for it and it may have just been a passing whim thought.
You can see the full body transformation below.
What do you think is next for the former WWE star?
