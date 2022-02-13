WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mini Abismo Negro To Hold Open Challenge For "Wrestlers Of Any Size" At MLW SuperFight
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 13, 2022
MLW has put out the following announcement:
Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26 See MLW's Charlotte debut LIVE
Mini Abismo Negro vows to unleash mayhem and take any wrestler of any size on Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
The magnificent world of mini-estrellas will thrill Charlotte wrestling fans as Cesar Duran brings one of lucha libre's most iconic divisions to MLW.
Fire explodes as Mini Abismo enters the ring with his trademark flamethrower. Igniting an explosive display of high-risk high flying, Mini Abismo, meaning "Black Abyss" in English, is also known for employing some questionable rudo rule breaking techniques.
Standing at 4'11", the cocky Mini Abismo is a versatile competitor who has called out MLW wrestlers of any size to take him on.
Created by the late, legendary Antonio Pena, the Mini Abismo Negro mantle was recently passed down to a new luchador taking up the mask in just the past few months.
Now, Mini Abismo Negro looks to show the world what a new era of the masked mini luchador is all about: winning by any means necessary.
Who will step up and lucha with Mini Abismo? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!
Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.
-- Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.
MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
CARD:
World Heavyweight Championship Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards
--Stairway to Hell-- Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Killer Kross arrives in MLW
--Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat enters MLW!
--Grudge Match! nZo vs. KC Navarro
4-Way for National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Cesar Duran
World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan
Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout
Ricky & Kerry Morton
Arez
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
Myron Reed
TJP
Alex Shelley
Puma King
Gino Medina
Mini Abismo Negro
Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows: 6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders 6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders) 7:30 p.m.: Showtime
About Major League Wrestling Major League Wrestling (MLW) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.
For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Mia Yim To Start Accepting Bookings In March Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March. Her post read: "To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet. February is a busy month. With t[...]
Feb 13 - Mia Yim has taken to her Instagram to announce her upcoming return to the ring in March. Her post read: "To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet. February is a busy month. With t[...]
Feb 13 - Fightful has reportedly spoke with several people close to the Royal Rumble match that took place this year, with more information coming out about the Shane McMahon drama going down behind the scenes[...]
Feb 13 - On February 9th, WWE filed to trademark the name NXT: Level Up. You can read the following below. Mark For: NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about[...]
Feb 13 - An interesting stat may be on the horizon for Roman Reigns. If Roman defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, Roman will have defeated every former WWE Universal Champion that has ever held the champ[...]
Feb 13 - Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Radio Row, where he spoke about wearing Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. "It was something that was in my mind. Obvio[...]
Feb 13
Enzo Amore Is Jacked Now Enzo Amore is jacked now. That's it. That's the report. nZo posted a photo on his Instagram account showing his new body transformation. There hasn't been any word on him coming to any major promoti[...]
Feb 13 - Enzo Amore is jacked now. That's it. That's the report. nZo posted a photo on his Instagram account showing his new body transformation. There hasn't been any word on him coming to any major promoti[...]
Feb 13 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where she spoke about her love of professional wrestling. “I love pro wrestling because I get to be everything. I get to be a [...]
Feb 13 - MLW has put out the following announcement: Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26See MLW's Charlotte debut LIVE Mini Abismo Negro vows to unleash may[...]
Feb 13 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no current plans for Mustafa Ali. Many fans may wonder why they won't release him from his contract as requested if that were the case, but the rep[...]
Feb 12
Sledge's ROH Deal Set To Expire Fightful Select is reporting that Sledge’s deal with Ring of Honor is set to expire at the end of this month. Sledge has been with the company for two years. He signed with the company in 2020,[...]
Feb 12 - Fightful Select is reporting that Sledge’s deal with Ring of Honor is set to expire at the end of this month. Sledge has been with the company for two years. He signed with the company in 2020,[...]
Feb 12 - Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker spoke recently on Wrestling For The Faith, where he spoke about remarks he made in the past that got him a lot of heat from wrestling fans. The following transcript may h[...]
Feb 12 - During the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about WWE's Roman Reigns, and had high praise for him. "Yes, I really would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns. I like Ro[...]
Feb 12
Former WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently proposed to his girlfriend Grace in Savannah, Georgia. Rawley was released in April 2021 and has gone on to co-host TMZ sports and was part of[...]
Feb 12 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently proposed to his girlfriend Grace in Savannah, Georgia. Rawley was released in April 2021 and has gone on to co-host TMZ sports and was part of[...]
Feb 12 - As previously reported, WWE will have commercials air during the Super Bowl LVI tomorrow night to promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that NBCUniversal is payi[...]
Feb 12 - Christopher Daniels was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on Insight, where he spoke about SCU having to disband following a loss to The Young Bucks. "We weren't looking forward to it, but it[...]
Feb 12 - AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his interactions with Vince McMahon. "I think, not counting the Rumble, the first time he saw me in the ring, he was like, &lsqu[...]
Feb 12 - Despite the best efforts of the #FreeAli movement, it doesn't look like Mustafa Ali is going anywhere any time soon. The star, who has been on a crusade to get released from WWE, posted the following[...]
Feb 12 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Kyle O'Reilly spoke about WWE NXT and how Triple H spoke about it's concept. "When NXT got its TV deal, there was something Hunter said that I loved when he co[...]
Feb 12 - West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco an[...]
Feb 12 - Reggie was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his time in the circus. “Circus and wrestling are very similar, I didn’t grind in the indies in wrestling. But I [...]
Feb 12
Wrestling Open Results [2/10/2022] Beyond Wrestling's Wrestling Open season one, episode six went down on February 10th from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Zachariah [...]
Feb 12 - Beyond Wrestling's Wrestling Open season one, episode six went down on February 10th from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Zachariah [...]
Feb 12 - For those that don't know, GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization, founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people. Its agenda has since extended to the [...]
Feb 12 - Former ROH Women’s World Champion could be WWE bound. Dave Meltzer revealed that Rok-C (Carla Gonzalez) has been offered a contract by WWE following a recent tryout. She reportedly impressed W[...]