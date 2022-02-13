Mini Abismo Negro To Hold Open Challenge For "Wrestlers Of Any Size" At MLW SuperFight

MLW has put out the following announcement:

Mini Abismo Negro calls out wrestlers of any size for SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26

Mini Abismo Negro vows to unleash mayhem and take any wrestler of any size on Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.



The magnificent world of mini-estrellas will thrill Charlotte wrestling fans as Cesar Duran brings one of lucha libre's most iconic divisions to MLW.



Fire explodes as Mini Abismo enters the ring with his trademark flamethrower. Igniting an explosive display of high-risk high flying, Mini Abismo, meaning "Black Abyss" in English, is also known for employing some questionable rudo rule breaking techniques.



Standing at 4'11", the cocky Mini Abismo is a versatile competitor who has called out MLW wrestlers of any size to take him on.



Created by the late, legendary Antonio Pena, the Mini Abismo Negro mantle was recently passed down to a new luchador taking up the mask in just the past few months.



Now, Mini Abismo Negro looks to show the world what a new era of the masked mini luchador is all about: winning by any means necessary.



Who will step up and lucha with Mini Abismo? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!



MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.



CARD:



World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

--Stairway to Hell--

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger



Killer Kross arrives in MLW



--Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat enters MLW!



--Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro



4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman



Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

Ricky & Kerry Morton

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Alex Shelley

Puma King

Gino Medina

Mini Abismo Negro

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

