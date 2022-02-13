WWE Reportedly Have Zero Plans For Mustafa Ali, Told Him He Has "Value" And Has To Honor His Contract

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has no current plans for Mustafa Ali. Many fans may wonder why they won't release him from his contract as requested if that were the case, but the report also states that the term "value" was used in reasoning behind keeping Mustafa Ali under contract.

Despite this, they reportedly have no current plans for Ali.

The report also states that Ali has "well over a year, at least" on his WWE deal, although we haven't heard of a specific expiration date on the deal. Which would line up with his earlier tweet, saying he'd see the fans in "like two and a half years" due to the 90 day no-compete clause that would also get dumped on top of it.

The report even claimed that one wrestler pitched wanting to be eliminated by Ali, but due to Ali not wanting to compete in the Royal Rumble, the idea never came to fruition.