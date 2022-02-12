Sledge's ROH Deal Set To Expire

Fightful Select is reporting that Sledge’s deal with Ring of Honor is set to expire at the end of this month.

Sledge has been with the company for two years. He signed with the company in 2020, but didn’t appear much on TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it was announced he re-signed in 2021, there were those who were surprised as they didn’t know he was signed to begin with. Sledge has been working shows in the Colorado area during ROH's hiatus.

Many ROH deals expired at the end of December, with some getting released early after Final Battle so they could work in other promotions. Most of the wrestlers were paid at the beginning at the start of each month.