Peacock Reportedly Paying For WWE WrestleMania Super Bowl Commercials

Former WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently proposed to his girlfriend Grace in Savannah, Georgia. Rawley was released in April 2021 and has gone on to co-host TMZ sports and was part of[...]
Feb 12 - As previously reported, WWE will have commercials air during the Super Bowl LVI tomorrow night to promote WrestleMania 38 on Peacock. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that NBCUniversal is payi[...]
Feb 12 - Christopher Daniels was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on Insight, where he spoke about SCU having to disband following a loss to The Young Bucks. "We weren't looking forward to it, but it[...]
Feb 12 - AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his interactions with Vince McMahon. "I think, not counting the Rumble, the first time he saw me in the ring, he was like, &lsqu[...]
Feb 12 - Despite the best efforts of the #FreeAli movement, it doesn't look like Mustafa Ali is going anywhere any time soon. The star, who has been on a crusade to get released from WWE, posted the following[...]
Feb 12 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Kyle O'Reilly spoke about WWE NXT and how Triple H spoke about it's concept. "When NXT got its TV deal, there was something Hunter said that I loved when he co[...]
Feb 12 - West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco an[...]
Feb 12 - Reggie was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his time in the circus. “Circus and wrestling are very similar, I didn’t grind in the indies in wrestling. But I [...]
Feb 12
Wrestling Open Results [2/10/2022] Beyond Wrestling's Wrestling Open season one, episode six went down on February 10th from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Zachariah [...]
Feb 12 - Beyond Wrestling's Wrestling Open season one, episode six went down on February 10th from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Zachariah [...]
Feb 12 - For those that don't know, GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization, founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people. Its agenda has since extended to the [...]
Feb 12 - Former ROH Women’s World Champion could be WWE bound. Dave Meltzer revealed that Rok-C (Carla Gonzalez) has been offered a contract by WWE following a recent tryout. She reportedly impressed W[...]
Feb 12
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Card WWE expanded the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event card by adding another match on this week's SmackDown taping. Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to go up against Charlotte Flair and[...]
Feb 12 - WWE took the decision to announce a big spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped on Friday night. Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and is now the new WWE Interconti[...]
Feb 12 - Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the following matches were taped for next Friday night’s SmackDown with a big title change taking place. Check out the results and spoilers[...]
Feb 11
AEW Rampage Results (February 11 2022) It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we have somewhat of a tag team special tonight as the tag titles are on the line and additionally, The Young Bucks resume their lon[...]
Feb 11
AEW Dark Results (Thursday February 9 2022) AEW put on an impromptu episode of AEW Dark on YouTube on Thursday. The matches seemed to have been recorded at an AEW Dynamite taping, likely from either Wednesday 9th or 2nd February, instead of e[...]
Feb 11 - WWE will be airing a number of commercials during the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI this weekend, according to PWInsider. The commercial spots during Super Bowl are some of the most sought after given t[...]
Feb 11 - Mickie was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda about the trash bag incident last year and she revealed that WWE President Nick Khan personally apologized to her backstage at the 2022 Royal Rumble even[...]
Feb 11
WWE Hasn't Given Up Hiring Indy Wrestling Talent Throughout 2021 there were a number of reports that WWE had changed its wrestler hiring policy and the company was believed not to be actively pursuing the signing of independent talent It was report[...]
Feb 11
Bobby Lashley Wants To Achieve A First With MVP During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed MVP has been rehabbing for a return to in-ring action, and also hinted at a possible ta[...]
Feb 11
Tony Khan Talks Shane McMahon In AEW Never say never in professional wrestling, the approach AEW President Tony Khan is taking with regards to Shane McMahon calling him up to work with All Elite Wrestling. During a recent interview with[...]
Feb 11 - Gable Steveson is set for his final match for the University of Minnesota before he sets sails for his WWE career. During an interview with KSTP, Steveson said the following: “I really don&r[...]
Feb 11 - The NWA has announced that Jeff Jarrett is now the official ambassador of the Crockett Cup. Jarrett is a former six-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The announcement was made on Twitter. BREA[...]