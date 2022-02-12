Mustafa Ali Implies WWE Is Going To Make Him Sit Out Remaining 2.5 Years On Contract

Despite the best efforts of the #FreeAli movement, it doesn't look like Mustafa Ali is going anywhere any time soon.

The star, who has been on a crusade to get released from WWE, posted the following on Twitter:

i’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 12, 2022

It's looking as though WWE is going to make Ali sit out his contract, despite his protests.

