The results are as follows:

West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV.

» More News From This Feed

West Coast Pro: The Art of Drowning Results (2/11/2022)

West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV. The results a[...] Feb 12 - West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV. The results a[...]

Rob Van Dam On Similarities Between Himself and Matt Riddle

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rob Van Dam spoke about Riddle and the comparisons of the two. “I like Matt. He’s a good guy. I c[...] Feb 12 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rob Van Dam spoke about Riddle and the comparisons of the two. “I like Matt. He’s a good guy. I c[...]

Reggie Says Working Independent Circuses Was How He Paid His Dues To Be In WWE

Reggie was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his time in the circus. “Circus and wrestling are very similar, I did[...] Feb 12 - Reggie was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his time in the circus. “Circus and wrestling are very similar, I did[...]

Wrestling Open Results [2/10/2022]

Beyond Wrestling's Wrestling Open season one, episode six went down on February 10th from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on [...] Feb 12 - Beyond Wrestling's Wrestling Open season one, episode six went down on February 10th from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on [...]

📸 PHOTO: Tony Khan After This Weeks Dynamite and Rampage Tapings

This would make a great MEME right!? 📸📸 @TonyKhan @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend #AEW pic.twitter.com/rntmMvLCGs — Kim (@kimberlass[...] Feb 12 - This would make a great MEME right!? 📸📸 @TonyKhan @Christian4Peeps @boy_myth_legend #AEW pic.twitter.com/rntmMvLCGs — Kim (@kimberlass[...]

📸 PHOTO: Sonya Deville and Anthony Bowens Meet Up During GLAAD event

For those that don't know, GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization, founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of [...] Feb 12 - For those that don't know, GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization, founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of [...]

Former ROH Women’s World Champion Could be WWE Bound

Former ROH Women’s World Champion could be WWE bound. Dave Meltzer revealed that Rok-C (Carla Gonzalez) has been offered a contract by WWE foll[...] Feb 12 - Former ROH Women’s World Champion could be WWE bound. Dave Meltzer revealed that Rok-C (Carla Gonzalez) has been offered a contract by WWE foll[...]

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Card

WWE expanded the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event card by adding another match on this week's SmackDown taping. Ronda Rousey will te[...] Feb 12 - WWE expanded the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event card by adding another match on this week's SmackDown taping. Ronda Rousey will te[...]

WWE Announces Big SPOILER For Next Week's Taped Episode of SmackDown

WWE took the decision to announce a big spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped on Friday night. Sami Zayn defeated S[...] Feb 12 - WWE took the decision to announce a big spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped on Friday night. Sami Zayn defeated S[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the following matches were taped for next Friday night’s SmackDown with a big title change[...] Feb 12 - Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the following matches were taped for next Friday night’s SmackDown with a big title change[...]

AEW Rampage Results (February 11 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we have somewhat of a tag team special tonight as the tag titles are on the line [...] Feb 11 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we have somewhat of a tag team special tonight as the tag titles are on the line [...]

AEW Dark Results (Thursday February 9 2022)

AEW put on an impromptu episode of AEW Dark on YouTube on Thursday. The matches seemed to have been recorded at an AEW Dynamite taping, likely from [...] Feb 11 - AEW put on an impromptu episode of AEW Dark on YouTube on Thursday. The matches seemed to have been recorded at an AEW Dynamite taping, likely from [...]

WWE To Air Commercials During Super Bowl LVI For First Time Since 1999

WWE will be airing a number of commercials during the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI this weekend, according to PWInsider. The commercial spots during Su[...] Feb 11 - WWE will be airing a number of commercials during the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI this weekend, according to PWInsider. The commercial spots during Su[...]

Mickie James Says WWE President Nick Khan Apologized To Her

Mickie was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda about the trash bag incident last year and she revealed that WWE President Nick Khan personally apologi[...] Feb 11 - Mickie was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda about the trash bag incident last year and she revealed that WWE President Nick Khan personally apologi[...]

WWE Hasn't Given Up Hiring Indy Wrestling Talent

Throughout 2021 there were a number of reports that WWE had changed its wrestler hiring policy and the company was believed not to be actively pursuin[...] Feb 11 - Throughout 2021 there were a number of reports that WWE had changed its wrestler hiring policy and the company was believed not to be actively pursuin[...]

Bobby Lashley Wants To Achieve A First With MVP

During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed MVP has been rehabbing for a return t[...] Feb 11 - During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed MVP has been rehabbing for a return t[...]

Tony Khan Talks Shane McMahon In AEW

Never say never in professional wrestling, the approach AEW President Tony Khan is taking with regards to Shane McMahon calling him up to work with Al[...] Feb 11 - Never say never in professional wrestling, the approach AEW President Tony Khan is taking with regards to Shane McMahon calling him up to work with Al[...]

Gable Steveson Speaks Ahead Of Final Match For University Of Minnesota Before WWE Run Begins

Gable Steveson is set for his final match for the University of Minnesota before he sets sails for his WWE career. During an interview with KSTP, Ste[...] Feb 11 - Gable Steveson is set for his final match for the University of Minnesota before he sets sails for his WWE career. During an interview with KSTP, Ste[...]

NWA Announce Jeff Jarrett As Ambassador Of Crockett Cup, Announce Former TNA Tag Team Champions For Tournament

The NWA has announced that Jeff Jarrett is now the official ambassador of the Crockett Cup. Jarrett is a former six-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champ[...] Feb 11 - The NWA has announced that Jeff Jarrett is now the official ambassador of the Crockett Cup. Jarrett is a former six-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champ[...]

Booker T Thinks MJF / CM Punk Feud Has Run It's Course

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he discussed CM Punk and MJF's match on Dynamite last Wednesday. “I saw some of it, it wasn&[...] Feb 11 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he discussed CM Punk and MJF's match on Dynamite last Wednesday. “I saw some of it, it wasn&[...]

Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy To AEW Rumors

Jeff Hardy becoming All Elite in AEW is looking more and more likely and even more so given his brother Matt is signed to the company nobody would be [...] Feb 11 - Jeff Hardy becoming All Elite in AEW is looking more and more likely and even more so given his brother Matt is signed to the company nobody would be [...]

Killer Kross Returning To Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the return of former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross. He will be competing at[...] Feb 11 - Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the return of former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross. He will be competing at[...]

WWE Reportedly Had Issues With Keith Lee’s Weight

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer Revealed Keith Lee’s weight was viewed as a problem following his retur[...] Feb 11 - In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer Revealed Keith Lee’s weight was viewed as a problem following his retur[...]

WWE Interested In AEW Title Holder

Jade Cargill is one of AEW's top up and coming stars and many see a bright future ahead for the first-ever TBS Champion. Andrew Zarian revealed [...] Feb 11 - Jade Cargill is one of AEW's top up and coming stars and many see a bright future ahead for the first-ever TBS Champion. Andrew Zarian revealed [...]