West Coast Pro: The Art of Drowning Results (2/11/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 12, 2022
West Coast Pro held their The Art of Drowning event on February 11th from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. The event aired on IWTV.
The results are as follows:
- Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco and Steven Tresario
- 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly & Rickey Shane Page) def. Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed
- Vinnie Massaro def. B-Boy
- Masha Slamovich def. Kylie Rae and Nicole Savoy and Rachael Ellering
- Kevin Blackwood def. Davey Richards
- Titus Alexander def. Blake Christian
- Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau def. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Effy)
- Mike Bailey def. ACH
