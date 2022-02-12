WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Announces Big SPOILER For Next Week's Taped Episode of SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 12, 2022
WWE took the decision to announce a big spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped on Friday night.
Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and is now the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
"A new champion was crowned during SmackDown tapings
During a special SmackDown taping on Feb. 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the Intercontinental Championship.
Tune in to SmackDown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX to see how The Master Strategist emerged victorious in the hard-fought battle for the gold!"
