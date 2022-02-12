WWE Announces Big SPOILER For Next Week's Taped Episode of SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE took the decision to announce a big spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped on Friday night.

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and is now the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

WWE announcement:

"A new champion was crowned during SmackDown tapings

During a special SmackDown taping on Feb. 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

Tune in to SmackDown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX to see how The Master Strategist emerged victorious in the hard-fought battle for the gold!"