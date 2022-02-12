SPOILERS For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the following matches were taped for next Friday night’s SmackDown with a big title change taking place.

Check out the results and spoilers below:

- The face-off between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened the episode. This was basic trash talking between the two, not a long segment at all and no fighting. Goldberg came out to his longer entrance from his dressing room, with pyro and all.

- Ricochet defeated Sheamus.

- Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. This match had a good amount of time.

- Ivar defeated SmackDown Tag team Champion Jimmy Uso.

- There was a promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin.

- There were extended promos for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg and the Elimination Chamber.

- A contract signing was held for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE Elimination Chamber. Adam Pearce hosted the signing. The two teams had words until Rousey threw the title belt at Flair, Flair went for her but Rousey slammed her face into the table. Naomi then kicked Deville, still wearing a sling, in the head. Rousey and Naomi then looked at each other, then flipped the table over onto Flair and Deville. They cleared the ring and stood together.