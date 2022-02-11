AEW Rampage Results (February 11 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we have somewhat of a tag team special tonight as the tag titles are on the line and additionally, The Young Bucks resume their long and fabled rivalry with Roppongi Vice! Let's not waste any time, with Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks & Chris Jericho on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) w/ Brandon Cutler defeated Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) w/ Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (13:22)

The show starts off with the two teams in the ring, ready to go as AEW did the entrances on social media to shave some time off the show. Trent & Nick start us off and Nick immediately gives a quick kick to Rocky but Trent takes him out with a running elbow and then Rocky gets his revenge with a hurricanrana on the outside. Back inside the ring, Nick tags out to Matt and Trent continues to stay on top before he tags out to Rocky and Roppongi Vice manage to deal with both of the Young Bucks, sending first Nick and then Matt out of the ring. The Bucks and Cutler try to walk up the ramp and leave and Roppongi Vice run after them but the Bucks were luring them in and hit stereo superkicks and run to the ring to get a count out victory. Rocky makes it back in at 9.9 but that just allows the Bucks to take control of the match and they start hitting their double teams on Rocky in the ring and Trent out of it. Nick takes out both opponents with an assisted dive to the outside and then they turn to Orange Cassidy. He crawls under the ring and The Bucks end up pulling Danhausen out instead who curses The Young Bucks which allows Roppongi Vice to hit stereo Tope Suicida's and take over the match as we head to break.

During the break, the Bucks regain control by outmanoeuvring their opponents and using their kicks before they hit stereo Power Bombs on the apron. Back in the ring as we return to the action, and it's Matt Jackson in with Rocky and Matt does his mocking hot tag spot before laying into Rocky with strikes and sending him to the mat with a Lariat. He tags in Nick and they do the Best Friends hug and then Rocky takes them both down with a Hurricanrana and then a double lariat before he tags out to Trent. Trent comes in and takes out both of the Bucks before hitting his Tornado DDT on Nick. He sets up for more but Matt drags him outside. Trent takes him out and then catches Nick's kick before Rocky helps him out with a Knee Strike. Trent sets Nick up over the top rope and Rocky hits the Foot Stomps into a running knee from Trent for two. Trent beats down Nick but Nick comes back with a German Suplex and Trent hits a brutal one of his own but then Matt comes in and Rocky and Trent both hit Suplexes on the Bucks and this leads to a quadruple down when the Bucks hit Superkicks. Matt and Rocky end up legal and slug it out in the middle of the ring until Rocky manages to take control and nearly rolls Matt up. The closing segment sees Roppongi Vice counter More Bang for your Buck into a Crunchie but it only gets a two and then they go for the Doomsday device but Matt manages to land on his feet and hit a Superkick before the Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver but it gets broken up but Rocky can't escape the BTE trigger and it keeps him down for a three count. That was cocaine wrestling at its finest.

After the match, we get a fun little back and forth between Orange Cassidy and Brandon Cutler and Orange lands the Orange Punch before he gets a Double Superkick from the Bucks. Trent runs them off but then Jay White appears from nowhere and takes Trent out with a Blade Runner. This story is far from over and if that match is anything to go by, good!

Bryan Danielson Interview

Danielson says that Moxley just wants to fight and his offer and CM Punk's are totally different as he's offering a long-term relationship, and Punk was a one-night stand. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal appear and Sydal is upset about Bryan wanting to steal Lee and it leads to Lee vs Bryan on Dynamite this week. Fuck yeah!

Britt Baker w/ Rebel defeated Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (6:29)

Britt comes out with no Jamie in sight and she faces off with Robyn Renegade and Renegade takes Britt down with a Side Headlock Takeover to start the match but Britt reverses it and escapes. The champ tries to take control but she's finding it difficult until she hits the Northern Lights Suplex. Renegade hits an Enzuigiri and tries to hit a knee strike in the corner and Britt dodges and takes her down as we go to break. Britt dominates throughout the commercials but can't put Robyn away. We get the usual blackout of 60 seconds at the end of the commercial break and return to find Robyn fighting back and she hits a Shotgun Dropkick in the corner and then the double knees she missed before hitting a Frog Splash from the top rope for two. Britt suddenly comes to life and kicks Robyn in the face twice and then hits a Rolling elbow into a Fishermans Neckbreaker before she finishes the job with a Kerb Stomp. This went a little too long for the champ vs an unsigned jobber.

Britt goes back after the match to apply the Lockjaw and Thunder Rosa makes the save. Rosa takes out Rebel on her way and takes Britt down and punches her repeatedly before Jamie Hayter comes out to make the save. Then she's followed by Mercedes Martinez and they wipe out Thunder Rosa before the two women Britt has hired as muscle bicker in the ring. Britt breaks them up but this isn't over.

Kris Statlander vs Leyla Hirsch Video Package

The two women discuss whether Leyla is professional or not and this is actually quite entertaining.

Hook defeated Blake Li w/ QT Marshall via Submission (2:51)

Hook comes out and turns his back on Blake Li who is the student QT is feeding him. Commentary tells us Li is an amateur wrestling champion but Hook sends him to the mat twice to start the match before Hook beats him down in the corner and the hits the El Camino Suplex. He takes Li out of the corner with huge throw and tries to lock on a Submission till QT distracts him on the apron. Hook sees him off but Li can't capitalise on the distraction and then Hook just tosses him over his head before he stares QT down whilst he applies the Cross Face blows and the locks in the Redrum and ends the match. All business. Hook is still great.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

This is Billy talking for his boys and he says he beat up Christian and Jungle Boy and tonight, The Gunn Club are going to continue their undefeated streak and win the titles. Christian talks for Jurassic Express until Jungle Boy adds in a comment about The Ass Boys. Well, looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) w/ Christian Cage defeated The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn via Pinfall (12:31) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

This match gets underway and Jungle Boy immediately outwrestles Austin to give his team the early advantage but Austin takes him down with a Shoulder Tackle. Jungle Boy comes back with one of his own and follows with a chop and a Tijeras before taking out Colten with a Comebacker Lariat. Luchasaurus tags in as Gunn Club reconvene on the outside and the dinosaur goes to get his opponents. He takes Austin back in the ring and Jurassic Express tag to hit the Double Team Stalling Senton for two. Austin tags out to Colten who wipes out Jungle Boy with his own huge Lariat as we go to commercial one last time. Colten stays on top during this break, keeping Jungle Boy on the mat more often than not. The crowd keep distracting them with Ass Boys chants but it doesn't work. Colten shuts them up with a picture-perfect Dropkick and then tags in Austin as they continue to keep JB isolated.

We return and JB fights out of Austin's grip but Colten tags in. Colten misses with a splash but Austin takes out Luchasaurus and the tag isn't made so Colten gets his hands on JB once more and takes him out. Jungle Boy isn't out yet though and he finally fights through both of the Gunn Club which allows Luchasaurus to come in with the hot tag and he takes both Austin and Colten down with ease before going for the Double Chokeslam. The Ass boys escape to the outside but JB hits a Tope to take them out and send Colten back to Luchasaurus in the ring. Luchasaurus hits the Chokeslam and a Moonsault press for two and then he tags in Jungle Boy. Austin comes back in and saves his brother from the Thoracic Express, hits Jungle Boy with a big rolling Elbow strike and then takes Luchasaurus to the outside with a low bridge. Luchasaurus gets back on the apron and Austin takes him out with a baseball slide before Jungle Boy accidentally takes out Luchasaurus with a Tope Suicida. Austin hits JB with a Quickdraw on the floor and Colten tries to pin him with his feet on the ropes. Christian jumps up to stop him and the Billy takes him out outside. In all the commotion, Colten clocks Jungle Boy with the title belt and it looks like they might have done enough only for Jungle Boy to kick out at 2.9!

Colten looks heartbroken but tags out to Austin and they pick him up for something else but Luchasaurus takes Colten out of the ring and Jungle Boy and Austin both hit Clotheslines at the same time whilst Luchasaurus throws Colten into the crowd with a Chokeslam and Christian hits Billy with a spear outside the ring. Back in the ring, Austin goes for a Fame Asser but Jungle Boy manages to turn it into a Killswitch and gets the pin. Wow. Cocaine wrestling again at the end of this one. So much happening at once.

And that's that for another week. Have a great weekend. Adios.