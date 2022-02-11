“I don’t feel like I was ever vindictive or (negative), because I spoke to Vince on the phone personally the day that it happened. He called me and we had a conversation. I go back and replay that day in my head so many times. I had missed calls from Johnny Ace, from (Triple H), from Stephanie. they had all sent me text messages and I was also in the middle of a photoshoot when the thing went viral. Even Nick Khan came up to me at the show and apologized. I think he was a part of the company but I hadn’t met him or knew who he was at that time, because it was an early transitional phase. But even he apologized to me and (said) this should have never happened, and I agree. It should have never happened, it shouldn’t have happened ten years ago, and now it will never happen again.”

Here is what she said:

Mickie was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda about the trash bag incident last year and she revealed that WWE President Nick Khan personally apologized to her backstage at the 2022 Royal Rumble event for the incident.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dark Results (Thursday February 9 2022)

AEW put on an impromptu episode of AEW Dark on YouTube on Thursday. The matches seemed to have been recorded at an AEW Dynamite taping, likely from [...] Feb 11 - AEW put on an impromptu episode of AEW Dark on YouTube on Thursday. The matches seemed to have been recorded at an AEW Dynamite taping, likely from [...]

WWE To Air Commercials During Super Bowl LVI For First Time Since 1999

WWE will be airing a number of commercials during the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI this weekend, according to PWInsider. The commercial spots during Su[...] Feb 11 - WWE will be airing a number of commercials during the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI this weekend, according to PWInsider. The commercial spots during Su[...]

Mickie James Says WWE President Nick Khan Apologized To Her

Mickie was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda about the trash bag incident last year and she revealed that WWE President Nick Khan personally apologi[...] Feb 11 - Mickie was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda about the trash bag incident last year and she revealed that WWE President Nick Khan personally apologi[...]

WWE Hasn't Given Up Hiring Indy Wrestling Talent

Throughout 2021 there were a number of reports that WWE had changed its wrestler hiring policy and the company was believed not to be actively pursuin[...] Feb 11 - Throughout 2021 there were a number of reports that WWE had changed its wrestler hiring policy and the company was believed not to be actively pursuin[...]

Bobby Lashley Wants To Achieve A First With MVP

During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed MVP has been rehabbing for a return t[...] Feb 11 - During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed MVP has been rehabbing for a return t[...]

Tony Khan Talks Shane McMahon In AEW

Never say never in professional wrestling, the approach AEW President Tony Khan is taking with regards to Shane McMahon calling him up to work with Al[...] Feb 11 - Never say never in professional wrestling, the approach AEW President Tony Khan is taking with regards to Shane McMahon calling him up to work with Al[...]

Gable Steveson Speaks Ahead Of Final Match For University Of Minnesota Before WWE Run Begins

Gable Steveson is set for his final match for the University of Minnesota before he sets sails for his WWE career. During an interview with KSTP, Ste[...] Feb 11 - Gable Steveson is set for his final match for the University of Minnesota before he sets sails for his WWE career. During an interview with KSTP, Ste[...]

NWA Announce Jeff Jarrett As Ambassador Of Crockett Cup, Announce Former TNA Tag Team Champions For Tournament

The NWA has announced that Jeff Jarrett is now the official ambassador of the Crockett Cup. Jarrett is a former six-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champ[...] Feb 11 - The NWA has announced that Jeff Jarrett is now the official ambassador of the Crockett Cup. Jarrett is a former six-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champ[...]

Booker T Thinks MJF / CM Punk Feud Has Run It's Course

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he discussed CM Punk and MJF's match on Dynamite last Wednesday. “I saw some of it, it wasn&[...] Feb 11 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he discussed CM Punk and MJF's match on Dynamite last Wednesday. “I saw some of it, it wasn&[...]

Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy To AEW Rumors

Jeff Hardy becoming All Elite in AEW is looking more and more likely and even more so given his brother Matt is signed to the company nobody would be [...] Feb 11 - Jeff Hardy becoming All Elite in AEW is looking more and more likely and even more so given his brother Matt is signed to the company nobody would be [...]

Killer Kross Returning To Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the return of former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross. He will be competing at[...] Feb 11 - Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the return of former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross. He will be competing at[...]

WWE Reportedly Had Issues With Keith Lee’s Weight

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer Revealed Keith Lee’s weight was viewed as a problem following his retur[...] Feb 11 - In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer Revealed Keith Lee’s weight was viewed as a problem following his retur[...]

WWE Interested In AEW Title Holder

Jade Cargill is one of AEW's top up and coming stars and many see a bright future ahead for the first-ever TBS Champion. Andrew Zarian revealed [...] Feb 11 - Jade Cargill is one of AEW's top up and coming stars and many see a bright future ahead for the first-ever TBS Champion. Andrew Zarian revealed [...]

Lita Discusses Why She Turned Down Joining AEW

During an interview with Esquire Middle East, Lita discussed her WWE return and why she turned down All Elite Wrestling. Check out the highlights bel[...] Feb 11 - During an interview with Esquire Middle East, Lita discussed her WWE return and why she turned down All Elite Wrestling. Check out the highlights bel[...]

Goldberg Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown on its website. An In-Zayn episode with Sami Zayn will take place with Shinsuke Na[...] Feb 11 - WWE announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown on its website. An In-Zayn episode with Sami Zayn will take place with Shinsuke Na[...]

Booker T Believes Keith Lee Could Be An AEW Heavyweight Champion

During his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Keith Lee’s debut on AEW Dynamite this week and believes he can go all the way to the top in[...] Feb 11 - During his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Keith Lee’s debut on AEW Dynamite this week and believes he can go all the way to the top in[...]

WWE 'WrestleMania Backlash' Returning In May

WWE rebranded the Backlash event "WrestleMania Backlash" in 2020, and it was revealed today the event will be returning on May 8, 2022. The premium l[...] Feb 11 - WWE rebranded the Backlash event "WrestleMania Backlash" in 2020, and it was revealed today the event will be returning on May 8, 2022. The premium l[...]

AQA Is All Elite

Following an appearance on AEW Dynamite taking on Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, AQA has landed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. She&rs[...] Feb 11 - Following an appearance on AEW Dynamite taking on Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, AQA has landed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. She&rs[...]

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey Advertised For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

The Dunkin Donuts Center has unveiled the first information available for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island. We've got the first p[...] Feb 11 - The Dunkin Donuts Center has unveiled the first information available for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island. We've got the first p[...]

AJ Styles Went To Dixie Carter's Personal Beautician During TNA's Early Days

Back before AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, rumors began circulating that he was headed to the promotion. Back at this time, IMPACT Wrestling releas[...] Feb 11 - Back before AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, rumors began circulating that he was headed to the promotion. Back at this time, IMPACT Wrestling releas[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Reveals AEW Stars He Wants To Fight

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson. "I broke in in 2005 and a[...] Feb 11 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson. "I broke in in 2005 and a[...]

📸 WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Cancelled' For WWE Promos - Double Toasted

The Rock has been branded a hypocrite for turning on friend Joe Rogan. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently withdrew his support for Spotify's cont[...] Feb 10 - The Rock has been branded a hypocrite for turning on friend Joe Rogan. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently withdrew his support for Spotify's cont[...]

📸 WATCH: Message Behind Lita's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Ring Gear

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her return to in-ring action at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the first time since 2018. She revealed he wanted her ring gear [...] Feb 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her return to in-ring action at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the first time since 2018. She revealed he wanted her ring gear [...]

Keith Lee Posts Thank you Message Following AEW Dynamite Debut

Following his debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Keith Lee issued the following statement and thank you message on Twitter. He tweeted: "We got a[...] Feb 10 - Following his debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Keith Lee issued the following statement and thank you message on Twitter. He tweeted: "We got a[...]