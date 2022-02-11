WWE Hasn't Given Up Hiring Indy Wrestling Talent

Throughout 2021 there were a number of reports that WWE had changed its wrestler hiring policy and the company was believed not to be actively pursuing the signing of independent talent

It was reported the company would be looking for athletes who wanted to transition into professional wrestling.

In a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this might not entirely be the case and the company intends to focus on amateur athletes, but will still hire a handful of indy talent especially if they are young.

The company made a number of indy signings recently such as Rok-C, Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Persia Pirotta, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Carmelo Hayes

WWE will be hosting a new tryout in Dallas, TX during WrestleMania weekend with indy talent expected to be there.