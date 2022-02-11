Gable Steveson Speaks Ahead Of Final Match For University Of Minnesota Before WWE Run Begins

“I think my time has come in amateur wrestling, such as collegiate and Olympic style, my time is coming to an end. I am made for something different and that’s WWE for right now and, who knows? Maybe 10 years from now fighting in the UFC or something like that.”

Steveson was asked if he sees UFC in his future.

“I really don’t get emotional, so tomorrow it might hit. Just because I am getting my last matches really wrestling before I go into WWE. So, it might hit different, you never know. So, when the time comes, and I walk out for the senior night and I get my hand raised for the last time, it might hit, you never know. When that time comes, I’ll let it come. But if it doesn’t come, then it’s not coming.”

During an interview with KSTP, Steveson said the following:

Gable Steveson is set for his final match for the University of Minnesota before he sets sails for his WWE career.

