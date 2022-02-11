Killer Kross Returning To Major League Wrestling

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the return of former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross.
He will be competing at the upcoming Superfight event on February 26th from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte.
MLW Announcement below:
Tick tock... time has run out and Killer Kross has walked through MLW's open door policy, looking for a fight on February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
For weeks a mosaic of madness in the form of "messages" have aired on MLW programming with disturbing imagery as well as some curious symbols of hourglasses, white rabbits and a certain Dodge Charger en route to an unknown location. Now we know the destination: MLW... and the driver: Killer Kross.
A harbinger of chaos, the 6'4" fighter has been a threat wherever he's battled. Now, the Las Vegas native is looking for a fight... and he will get one February 26 when he enters MLW at SUPERFIGHT.
League officials are negotiating an opponent for the dangerous underground combat fighter.
🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.
Who will step up and clash with Killer Kross? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!
Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.
🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.
MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
CARD:
World Heavyweight Championship Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards 🪜Stairway to Hell🔥 Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Killer Kross arrives in MLW
🐉Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat enters MLW!
👊Grudge Match! nZo vs. KC Navarro
4-Way for National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Cesar Duran World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout Ricky & Kerry Morton Arez “The Judge” EJ Nduka Myron Reed TJP Alex Shelley Gino Medina Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows: 6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders 6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders) 7:30 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.
The venue is located at: 310 N Kings Dr. Charlotte, NC 28204
Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.
About Major League Wrestling Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.
Killer Kross Returning To Major League Wrestling
