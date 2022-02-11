🚨ANNOUNCEMENT @WWE Wrestlemania Backlash - Premium Live Event 🎟️ Pre Sale : February 16 - 17 🎟️ On Sale : Friday, February 18 at 10 am 🗓Sunday, May 8, 2022 📍Dunkin' Donuts Center Be the first in the know for the pre sale code: https://t.co/55x68brxPB pic.twitter.com/RqeCAZ52w0

Tickets go on sale for everyone else on February 18th at 10 AM ET. WWE Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8th.

The presale for tickets happens on February 16th through 17th.

The Dunkin Donuts Center has unveiled the first information available for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island. We've got the first poster for the event, which advertises Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey Advertised For WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

AJ Styles Went To Dixie Carter's Personal Beautician During TNA's Early Days

Back before AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, rumors began circulating that he was headed to the promotion. Back at this time, IMPACT Wrestling released a statement speaking about talks they had with [...] Feb 11 - Back before AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, rumors began circulating that he was headed to the promotion. Back at this time, IMPACT Wrestling released a statement speaking about talks they had with [...]

Kyle O'Reilly Reveals AEW Stars He Wants To Fight

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson. "I broke in in 2005 and at the time, Bryan Danielson was the Ring of Honor [...] Feb 11 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson. "I broke in in 2005 and at the time, Bryan Danielson was the Ring of Honor [...]

📸 WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Cancelled' For WWE Promos - Double Toasted

The Rock has been branded a hypocrite for turning on friend Joe Rogan. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently withdrew his support for Spotify's controversial premier podcaster Joe Rogan after becomi[...] Feb 10 - The Rock has been branded a hypocrite for turning on friend Joe Rogan. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently withdrew his support for Spotify's controversial premier podcaster Joe Rogan after becomi[...]

📸 WATCH: Message Behind Lita's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Ring Gear

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her return to in-ring action at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the first time since 2018. She revealed he wanted her ring gear at the event to create a talking point and make it[...] Feb 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her return to in-ring action at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the first time since 2018. She revealed he wanted her ring gear at the event to create a talking point and make it[...]

Keith Lee Posts Thank you Message Following AEW Dynamite Debut

Following his debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Keith Lee issued the following statement and thank you message on Twitter. He tweeted: "We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than apprecia[...] Feb 10 - Following his debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Keith Lee issued the following statement and thank you message on Twitter. He tweeted: "We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than apprecia[...]

Seth Rollins Shares His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins was asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling picks. Here is what he said: “Are we talking wrestling or are we talking d[...] Feb 10 - During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins was asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling picks. Here is what he said: “Are we talking wrestling or are we talking d[...]

AEW Dynamite Pulls In 1.1 million Viewers For February 9 Episode

Wednesday's February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite topped 1.1 million viewers on TBS. The show pulled 1.129 million viewers, up from the 954,000 viewers last week. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, [...] Feb 10 - Wednesday's February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite topped 1.1 million viewers on TBS. The show pulled 1.129 million viewers, up from the 954,000 viewers last week. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, [...]

Apollo Crews Open To Going Back To WWE NXT

During an interview with Vincente Beltran, Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT, something he is open to doing. Crews was a part of the NXT roster from 2015 to 2016. [...] Feb 10 - During an interview with Vincente Beltran, Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT, something he is open to doing. Crews was a part of the NXT roster from 2015 to 2016. [...]

Backstage Titbits From Last Night's AEW Dynamite In Atlantic City

AEW broadcast their first-ever show from Atlantic City last night with AEW Dynamite. The show was held at the historic Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has revealed some interesting tidbits from the show. [...] Feb 10 - AEW broadcast their first-ever show from Atlantic City last night with AEW Dynamite. The show was held at the historic Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has revealed some interesting tidbits from the show. [...]

Lita Explains Previous Criticisms Of WWE In Saudi Arabia

Lita recently spoke with D.S. Shinn of Ring The Belle, where she spoke about her previous criticisms of WWE going to Saudi Arabia. “So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship bet[...] Feb 10 - Lita recently spoke with D.S. Shinn of Ring The Belle, where she spoke about her previous criticisms of WWE going to Saudi Arabia. “So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship bet[...]

Hikaru Shida: "Nowadays, Being A Japanese Female Pro Wrestler Is Not As Much Of An Advantage As It Used To Be."

Hikaru Shida recently wrote an article for Weekly Pro Wrestling, where she went in depth on the ever-evolving AEW Women's Division. “AEW is an organization that is constantly changing, and th[...] Feb 10 - Hikaru Shida recently wrote an article for Weekly Pro Wrestling, where she went in depth on the ever-evolving AEW Women's Division. “AEW is an organization that is constantly changing, and th[...]

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Women's Roster Is Put Under Unfair, Extreme Pressure

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke about the women's division and how it has came into it's own. "I think our women's roster, the women in AEW, so much pressure is put on t[...] Feb 10 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke about the women's division and how it has came into it's own. "I think our women's roster, the women in AEW, so much pressure is put on t[...]

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Has Signed A Nostalgia Contract With Company

Sean Waltman Compares Keith Lee's Throw On AEW Dynamite To Ahmed Johnson Chucking Him Across The Ring

Sean Waltman took to Twitter after Keith Lee chucked Isaiah Cassidy across the ring, comparing the impressive moment to a time when Ahmed Johnson did something similar to him. Believe it or not, Ah[...] Feb 10 - Sean Waltman took to Twitter after Keith Lee chucked Isaiah Cassidy across the ring, comparing the impressive moment to a time when Ahmed Johnson did something similar to him. Believe it or not, Ah[...]

Christopher Daniels Discusses His Current Status With AEW

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Christopher Daniels discussed his current status with AEW: “Hopefully, that changes soon, but the landscape with AEW is in con[...] Feb 10 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Christopher Daniels discussed his current status with AEW: “Hopefully, that changes soon, but the landscape with AEW is in con[...]

Samu Anoa'i Confirms He's Signed A WWE Legends Contract

Rumors Of Tony Khan Running For Congress Are Not True

Some other wrestling sites have been reporting that Tony Khan has filed paperwork to run for congress, which you can look at here. This is not true. It is a different Tony Khan. Earlier today it was[...] Feb 10 - Some other wrestling sites have been reporting that Tony Khan has filed paperwork to run for congress, which you can look at here. This is not true. It is a different Tony Khan. Earlier today it was[...]

Check Out Ronda Rousey’s Updated WWE Schedule

Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackDown roster. As such, WWE has started adverti[...] Feb 10 - Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackDown roster. As such, WWE has started adverti[...]

Tony Khan Reveals When AEW Secured Jay White

Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wednesday’s show on TBS, and Khan noted on Twit[...] Feb 10 - Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wednesday’s show on TBS, and Khan noted on Twit[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling with another action-packed show on AXT TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced f[...] Feb 10 - Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling with another action-packed show on AXT TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced f[...]

Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. Sonny Kiss - [...] Feb 10 - The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. Sonny Kiss - [...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers For Friday

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.[...] Feb 10 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.[...]

Ronda Rousey Added To Six More WWE Live Events

WWE is now advertising Ronda Rousey for six more WWE live events. The updated schedule for Rousey is as follows: February 11: SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA (February 18 [...] Feb 10 - WWE is now advertising Ronda Rousey for six more WWE live events. The updated schedule for Rousey is as follows: February 11: SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA (February 18 [...]