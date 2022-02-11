AJ Styles Went To Dixie Carter's Personal Beautician During TNA's Early Days

Back before AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, rumors began circulating that he was headed to the promotion. Back at this time, IMPACT Wrestling released a statement speaking about talks they had with Styles.

During an interview with Fightful, AJ Styles spoke about IMPACT releasing a statement.

“I had no idea. You just told me. I had no idea they released any kind of statement. They were the furthest thing from my mind at that point in my career. So, why would I even pay attention to it?”

AJ did acknowledge that these talks really happened.

“Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. We did have some talks about that. It’s one of those things where I got wind of Shinsuke leaving. I go, ‘Guys, I’m telling you, we might need to move on and I’m ready to get home.’ We had talks. Then I had a talk with Triple H, the ball got rolling so quick. Thank God it did.”

AJ also reminisced about Dixie Carter having AJ go to her personal beautician.