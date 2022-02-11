WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AJ Styles Went To Dixie Carter's Personal Beautician During TNA's Early Days
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 11, 2022
Back before AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, rumors began circulating that he was headed to the promotion. Back at this time, IMPACT Wrestling released a statement speaking about talks they had with Styles.
During an interview with Fightful, AJ Styles spoke about IMPACT releasing a statement.
“I had no idea. You just told me. I had no idea they released any kind of statement. They were the furthest thing from my mind at that point in my career. So, why would I even pay attention to it?”
AJ did acknowledge that these talks really happened.
“Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. We did have some talks about that. It’s one of those things where I got wind of Shinsuke leaving. I go, ‘Guys, I’m telling you, we might need to move on and I’m ready to get home.’ We had talks. Then I had a talk with Triple H, the ball got rolling so quick. Thank God it did.”
AJ also reminisced about Dixie Carter having AJ go to her personal beautician.
"I believe I did. I did see her -- I believe she bought me some clothes. All kinds of stuff. That hair was terrible. I agree, But in the beginning years of TNA, we’re still in the Asylum."