Kyle O'Reilly Reveals AEW Stars He Wants To Fight

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson.

"I broke in in 2005 and at the time, Bryan Danielson was the Ring of Honor champion and was just on this legendary run. He was coming up to DC to work quite a bit. He was still living in Washington at the time. So I got to, you know, chat with him and train with him a little bit here and there, but I never had a chance to wrestle Bryan and he's a guy that I've literally wanted to wrestle at my entire career and we've sort of been like ships passing in the night like," said Kyle. "Once I kind of leveled up to go to that next phase of my career, he was moving on to the next phase of his career. Not to say that I left NXT to hopefully wrestle Bryan Danielson but you got to go where the getting's good and I felt there was -- maybe I could work this guy one day."

On a conversation he had with William Regal.

"I don't want to get too much into this. It's kind of a private conversation that I had with [William] Regal before leaving NXT. I'd mentioned this to him, like, I don't want to seem like a guy that just wants to go somewhere to wrestle a guy, but he was like, 'No, I get it. When I left Britain, I wanted to wrestle Ric Flair, but he was in WWF, at the time, and I came to WCW. Then, he came to WCW, and I got to wrestle Ric Flair.' I hope he doesn't mind me sharing that."

