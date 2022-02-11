Kyle O'Reilly Reveals AEW Stars He Wants To Fight

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson.
"I broke in in 2005 and at the time, Bryan Danielson was the Ring of Honor champion and was just on this legendary run. He was coming up to DC to work quite a bit. He was still living in Washington at the time. So I got to, you know, chat with him and train with him a little bit here and there, but I never had a chance to wrestle Bryan and he's a guy that I've literally wanted to wrestle at my entire career and we've sort of been like ships passing in the night like," said Kyle. "Once I kind of leveled up to go to that next phase of my career, he was moving on to the next phase of his career. Not to say that I left NXT to hopefully wrestle Bryan Danielson but you got to go where the getting's good and I felt there was -- maybe I could work this guy one day."
On a conversation he had with William Regal.
"I don't want to get too much into this. It's kind of a private conversation that I had with [William] Regal before leaving NXT. I'd mentioned this to him, like, I don't want to seem like a guy that just wants to go somewhere to wrestle a guy, but he was like, 'No, I get it. When I left Britain, I wanted to wrestle Ric Flair, but he was in WWF, at the time, and I came to WCW. Then, he came to WCW, and I got to wrestle Ric Flair.' I hope he doesn't mind me sharing that."
On AEW stars he can't wait to wrestle:
"I really hope that I get a chance to wrestle Bryan, and there's a ton of young talent there that I think my style would mesh with really well. A guy like Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty, these guys that have a similar philosophy as myself in the way they like to present their style of wrestling. I think that's really cool and that's what's so cool about AEW, there is such a wealth of talent and a wealth of different styles. I'm so excited to get back in there, and whether it's tag or singles, just to tear it up and do what I think I do best and that's just shut up and wrestle."
Feb 11 - The Dunkin Donuts Center has unveiled the first information available for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island. We've got the first poster for the event, which advertises Brock Lesnar[...]
Feb 11 - Back before AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, rumors began circulating that he was headed to the promotion. Back at this time, IMPACT Wrestling released a statement speaking about talks they had with [...]
Feb 11
Kyle O'Reilly Reveals AEW Stars He Wants To Fight Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson. "I broke in in 2005 and at the time, Bryan Danielson was the Ring of Honor [...]
Feb 11 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about having always wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson. "I broke in in 2005 and at the time, Bryan Danielson was the Ring of Honor [...]
Feb 10 - The Rock has been branded a hypocrite for turning on friend Joe Rogan. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently withdrew his support for Spotify's controversial premier podcaster Joe Rogan after becomi[...]
Feb 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her return to in-ring action at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the first time since 2018. She revealed he wanted her ring gear at the event to create a talking point and make it[...]
Feb 10 - Following his debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Keith Lee issued the following statement and thank you message on Twitter. He tweeted: "We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than apprecia[...]
Feb 10 - During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins was asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling picks. Here is what he said: “Are we talking wrestling or are we talking d[...]
Feb 10 - Wednesday's February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite topped 1.1 million viewers on TBS. The show pulled 1.129 million viewers, up from the 954,000 viewers last week. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, [...]
Feb 10
Apollo Crews Open To Going Back To WWE NXT During an interview with Vincente Beltran, Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT, something he is open to doing. Crews was a part of the NXT roster from 2015 to 2016.
[...]
Feb 10 - During an interview with Vincente Beltran, Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT, something he is open to doing. Crews was a part of the NXT roster from 2015 to 2016.
[...]
Feb 10 - AEW broadcast their first-ever show from Atlantic City last night with AEW Dynamite. The show was held at the historic Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has revealed some interesting tidbits from the show. [...]
Feb 10 - Lita recently spoke with D.S. Shinn of Ring The Belle, where she spoke about her previous criticisms of WWE going to Saudi Arabia. “So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship bet[...]
Feb 10 - Hikaru Shida recently wrote an article for Weekly Pro Wrestling, where she went in depth on the ever-evolving AEW Women's Division. “AEW is an organization that is constantly changing, and th[...]
Feb 10 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke about the women's division and how it has came into it's own. "I think our women's roster, the women in AEW, so much pressure is put on t[...]
Feb 10 - Sean Waltman took to Twitter after Keith Lee chucked Isaiah Cassidy across the ring, comparing the impressive moment to a time when Ahmed Johnson did something similar to him. Believe it or not, Ah[...]
Feb 10 - During an interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa'i of The Headshrinks confirmed he has signed a legends contract with WWE. “I am truly honored to return to the company in which has been my [...]
Feb 10 - Some other wrestling sites have been reporting that Tony Khan has filed paperwork to run for congress, which you can look at here. This is not true. It is a different Tony Khan. Earlier today it was[...]
Feb 10
Check Out Ronda Rousey’s Updated WWE Schedule Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackDown roster. As such, WWE has started adverti[...]
Feb 10 - Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackDown roster. As such, WWE has started adverti[...]
Feb 10
Tony Khan Reveals When AEW Secured Jay White Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wednesday’s show on TBS, and Khan noted on Twit[...]
Feb 10 - Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wednesday’s show on TBS, and Khan noted on Twit[...]
Feb 10 - Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling with another action-packed show on AXT TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced f[...]
Feb 10
Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. Sonny Kiss - [...]
Feb 10 - The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. Sonny Kiss - [...]
Feb 10
AEW Rampage Spoilers For Friday AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.[...]
Feb 10 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.[...]
Feb 10
Ronda Rousey Added To Six More WWE Live Events WWE is now advertising Ronda Rousey for six more WWE live events. The updated schedule for Rousey is as follows: February 11: SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA (February 18 [...]
Feb 10 - WWE is now advertising Ronda Rousey for six more WWE live events. The updated schedule for Rousey is as follows: February 11: SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA (February 18 [...]
Feb 10 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Ricky and Kerry Morton debut at SuperFight in Charlotte See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE Tickets Available at MLWLive.com! Major League Wrestling ([...]