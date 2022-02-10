📸 WATCH: Message Behind Lita's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Ring Gear

Messages behind Lita's Royal Rumble 2022 gear. This is why we love @AmyDumas . pic.twitter.com/bN6raOHxiH

“When you’re full-time, you have the next week if your outfit didn’t look quite right. You can take a risk, a la Becky at Raw last week. When I’m only coming out for a short time, I want to make it count. I just wanted to highlight some issues that are important to me. So I had a patch on my gear that said, ‘End gun violence.’ I had a patch that said, ‘No human is illegal.’ And then I had a trans rights patch on there with the rainbow flag around it.”

She explained the meaning behind what she wore during the Women's Royal Rumble match:

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita made her return to in-ring action at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the first time since 2018. She revealed he wanted her ring gear at the event to create a talking point and make it count.

📸 WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Cancelled' For WWE Promos - Double Toasted

The Rock has been branded a hypocrite for turning on friend Joe Rogan. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently withdrew his support for Spotify's cont[...] Feb 10 - The Rock has been branded a hypocrite for turning on friend Joe Rogan. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently withdrew his support for Spotify's cont[...]

Keith Lee Posts Thank you Message Following AEW Dynamite Debut

Following his debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Keith Lee issued the following statement and thank you message on Twitter. He tweeted: "We got a[...] Feb 10 - Following his debut on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Keith Lee issued the following statement and thank you message on Twitter. He tweeted: "We got a[...]

Seth Rollins Shares His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins was asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling picks. Here is what he said: &[...] Feb 10 - During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins was asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling picks. Here is what he said: &[...]

AEW Dynamite Pulls In 1.1 million Viewers For February 9 Episode

Wednesday's February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite topped 1.1 million viewers on TBS. The show pulled 1.129 million viewers, up from the 954,000 viewers [...] Feb 10 - Wednesday's February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite topped 1.1 million viewers on TBS. The show pulled 1.129 million viewers, up from the 954,000 viewers [...]

Apollo Crews Open To Going Back To WWE NXT

During an interview with Vincente Beltran, Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT, something he is open to doing. Crew[...] Feb 10 - During an interview with Vincente Beltran, Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT, something he is open to doing. Crew[...]

Backstage Titbits From Last Night's AEW Dynamite In Atlantic City

AEW broadcast their first-ever show from Atlantic City last night with AEW Dynamite. The show was held at the historic Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has [...] Feb 10 - AEW broadcast their first-ever show from Atlantic City last night with AEW Dynamite. The show was held at the historic Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has [...]

Lita Explains Previous Criticisms Of WWE In Saudi Arabia

Lita recently spoke with D.S. Shinn of Ring The Belle, where she spoke about her previous criticisms of WWE going to Saudi Arabia. “So I will[...] Feb 10 - Lita recently spoke with D.S. Shinn of Ring The Belle, where she spoke about her previous criticisms of WWE going to Saudi Arabia. “So I will[...]

Hikaru Shida: "Nowadays, Being A Japanese Female Pro Wrestler Is Not As Much Of An Advantage As It Used To Be."

Hikaru Shida recently wrote an article for Weekly Pro Wrestling, where she went in depth on the ever-evolving AEW Women's Division. “AEW is a[...] Feb 10 - Hikaru Shida recently wrote an article for Weekly Pro Wrestling, where she went in depth on the ever-evolving AEW Women's Division. “AEW is a[...]

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Women's Roster Is Put Under Unfair, Extreme Pressure

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke about the women's division and how it has came into it's own. "I think our women's rost[...] Feb 10 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke about the women's division and how it has came into it's own. "I think our women's rost[...]

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Has Signed A Nostalgia Contract With Company

During a recent interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa’i, once part of the Headshrinkers, announced he has signed a nostalgia contract with WW[...] Feb 10 - During a recent interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa’i, once part of the Headshrinkers, announced he has signed a nostalgia contract with WW[...]

Sean Waltman Compares Keith Lee's Throw On AEW Dynamite To Ahmed Johnson Chucking Him Across The Ring

Sean Waltman took to Twitter after Keith Lee chucked Isaiah Cassidy across the ring, comparing the impressive moment to a time when Ahmed Johnson did [...] Feb 10 - Sean Waltman took to Twitter after Keith Lee chucked Isaiah Cassidy across the ring, comparing the impressive moment to a time when Ahmed Johnson did [...]

Christopher Daniels Discusses His Current Status With AEW

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Christopher Daniels discussed his current status with AEW: “Hopefully, that [...] Feb 10 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Christopher Daniels discussed his current status with AEW: “Hopefully, that [...]

Samu Anoa'i Confirms He's Signed A WWE Legends Contract

During an interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa'i of The Headshrinks confirmed he has signed a legends contract with WWE. “I am truly hono[...] Feb 10 - During an interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa'i of The Headshrinks confirmed he has signed a legends contract with WWE. “I am truly hono[...]

Rumors Of Tony Khan Running For Congress Are Not True

Some other wrestling sites have been reporting that Tony Khan has filed paperwork to run for congress, which you can look at here. This is not true. [...] Feb 10 - Some other wrestling sites have been reporting that Tony Khan has filed paperwork to run for congress, which you can look at here. This is not true. [...]

Check Out Ronda Rousey’s Updated WWE Schedule

Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackD[...] Feb 10 - Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackD[...]

Tony Khan Reveals When AEW Secured Jay White

Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wed[...] Feb 10 - Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wed[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling with another action-packed show on AXT TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. [...] Feb 10 - Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling with another action-packed show on AXT TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. [...]

Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ A[...] Feb 10 - The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ A[...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers For Friday

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below ar[...] Feb 10 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below ar[...]

Ronda Rousey Added To Six More WWE Live Events

WWE is now advertising Ronda Rousey for six more WWE live events. The updated schedule for Rousey is as follows: February 11: SmackDown at the Smo[...] Feb 10 - WWE is now advertising Ronda Rousey for six more WWE live events. The updated schedule for Rousey is as follows: February 11: SmackDown at the Smo[...]

Ricky and Kerry Morton To Make MLW Debut At SuperFight

MLW has issued the following announcement: Ricky and Kerry Morton debut at SuperFight in Charlotte See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE Tickets A[...] Feb 10 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Ricky and Kerry Morton debut at SuperFight in Charlotte See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE Tickets A[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Says Many In NXT Don't "Have That True Love" For Professional Wrestling

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about his decision to join AEW. “The AEW locker room is full of the guys t[...] Feb 10 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about his decision to join AEW. “The AEW locker room is full of the guys t[...]

Invictus Khash Is Coming To TERMINUS 2

TERMINUS announced that Invictus Khash has been added to the TERMINUS 2 event on February 24th. WELCOME • TO • TERMINUSWatch live on @Fit[...] Feb 10 - TERMINUS announced that Invictus Khash has been added to the TERMINUS 2 event on February 24th. WELCOME • TO • TERMINUSWatch live on @Fit[...]