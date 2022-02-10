AEW Dynamite Pulls In 1.1 million Viewers For February 9 Episode
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 10, 2022
Wednesday's February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite topped 1.1 million viewers on TBS.
The show pulled 1.129 million viewers, up from the 954,000 viewers last week. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.41 rating, up on 0.35 last week.
The show was headlined by Adam Page defending the AEW World Title against Lance Archer and also featured the debut of former WWE Superstar Keith Lee.
Dynamite ranked #1 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up from the #3 last week.
For He is Limitless: Keith Lee is All Elite! | AEW Dynamite, 2/9/22
