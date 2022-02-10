“I would love to go there, work with some of the guys they have down there. I’m always open to anything, you know what I mean? And there’s so much talent down there that I could mix it up with and have a good time too.”

“I think it’s just part of the evolution in wrestling, it’s just how things go. Things change consistently and you want it to be like that. Because look how long, you know, WWE has been around. And I think one of the reasons, what they’re very good at is being able to evolve and keep up with the current times. So that’s important. So I think it’s a good thing. You’ve got a lot of new talent coming in which is great because it gives a lot of fresh faces. It gives some of the people who have been there a little longer new opponents and new people to work with. New matchups for everybody, all the fans will get to see. I think it’s great. NXT for me was a fantastic time as well. I feel it was cut short. You know, I would’ve loved to stay maybe win a title, have a title reign a couple of times. But I enjoyed it so much. Working with Triple H, hands-on, one on one was fantastic. He’s such an amazing guy.”

Crews was a part of the NXT roster from 2015 to 2016.

During an interview with Vincente Beltran , Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT, something he is open to doing.

Apollo Crews Open To Going Back To WWE NXT

Backstage Titbits From Last Night's AEW Dynamite In Atlantic City

AEW broadcast their first-ever show from Atlantic City last night with AEW Dynamite. The show was held at the historic Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has revealed some interesting tidbits from the show. [...] Feb 10 - AEW broadcast their first-ever show from Atlantic City last night with AEW Dynamite. The show was held at the historic Boardwalk Hall. PWInsider has revealed some interesting tidbits from the show. [...]

Lita Explains Previous Criticisms Of WWE In Saudi Arabia

Lita recently spoke with D.S. Shinn of Ring The Belle, where she spoke about her previous criticisms of WWE going to Saudi Arabia. “So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship bet[...] Feb 10 - Lita recently spoke with D.S. Shinn of Ring The Belle, where she spoke about her previous criticisms of WWE going to Saudi Arabia. “So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship bet[...]

Hikaru Shida: "Nowadays, Being A Japanese Female Pro Wrestler Is Not As Much Of An Advantage As It Used To Be."

Hikaru Shida recently wrote an article for Weekly Pro Wrestling, where she went in depth on the ever-evolving AEW Women's Division. “AEW is an organization that is constantly changing, and th[...] Feb 10 - Hikaru Shida recently wrote an article for Weekly Pro Wrestling, where she went in depth on the ever-evolving AEW Women's Division. “AEW is an organization that is constantly changing, and th[...]

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Women's Roster Is Put Under Unfair, Extreme Pressure

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke about the women's division and how it has came into it's own. "I think our women's roster, the women in AEW, so much pressure is put on t[...] Feb 10 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke about the women's division and how it has came into it's own. "I think our women's roster, the women in AEW, so much pressure is put on t[...]

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Has Signed A Nostalgia Contract With Company

During a recent interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa’i, once part of the Headshrinkers, announced he has signed a nostalgia contract with WWE “I am truly honored to return to the co[...] Feb 10 - During a recent interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa’i, once part of the Headshrinkers, announced he has signed a nostalgia contract with WWE “I am truly honored to return to the co[...]

Sean Waltman Compares Keith Lee's Throw On AEW Dynamite To Ahmed Johnson Chucking Him Across The Ring

Sean Waltman took to Twitter after Keith Lee chucked Isaiah Cassidy across the ring, comparing the impressive moment to a time when Ahmed Johnson did something similar to him. Believe it or not, Ah[...] Feb 10 - Sean Waltman took to Twitter after Keith Lee chucked Isaiah Cassidy across the ring, comparing the impressive moment to a time when Ahmed Johnson did something similar to him. Believe it or not, Ah[...]

Christopher Daniels Discusses His Current Status With AEW

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Christopher Daniels discussed his current status with AEW: “Hopefully, that changes soon, but the landscape with AEW is in con[...] Feb 10 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Christopher Daniels discussed his current status with AEW: “Hopefully, that changes soon, but the landscape with AEW is in con[...]

Samu Anoa'i Confirms He's Signed A WWE Legends Contract

Rumors Of Tony Khan Running For Congress Are Not True

Some other wrestling sites have been reporting that Tony Khan has filed paperwork to run for congress, which you can look at here. This is not true. It is a different Tony Khan. Earlier today it was[...] Feb 10 - Some other wrestling sites have been reporting that Tony Khan has filed paperwork to run for congress, which you can look at here. This is not true. It is a different Tony Khan. Earlier today it was[...]

Check Out Ronda Rousey’s Updated WWE Schedule

Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackDown roster. As such, WWE has started adverti[...] Feb 10 - Ronda Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match which she won and is now part of the SmackDown roster. As such, WWE has started adverti[...]

Tony Khan Reveals When AEW Secured Jay White

Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wednesday’s show on TBS, and Khan noted on Twit[...] Feb 10 - Tony Khan has revealed Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White made his debut on Wednesday’s show on TBS, and Khan noted on Twit[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling with another action-packed show on AXT TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced f[...] Feb 10 - Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling with another action-packed show on AXT TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced f[...]

Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. Sonny Kiss - [...] Feb 10 - The latest episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the card for the event: - Aaron Solo (w/ Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall) vs. Sonny Kiss - [...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers For Friday

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.[...] Feb 10 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.[...]

Ronda Rousey Added To Six More WWE Live Events

Ricky and Kerry Morton To Make MLW Debut At SuperFight

MLW has issued the following announcement: Ricky and Kerry Morton debut at SuperFight in Charlotte See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE Tickets Available at MLWLive.com! Major League Wrestling ([...] Feb 10 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Ricky and Kerry Morton debut at SuperFight in Charlotte See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE Tickets Available at MLWLive.com! Major League Wrestling ([...]

Kyle O'Reilly Says Many In NXT Don't "Have That True Love" For Professional Wrestling

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about his decision to join AEW. “The AEW locker room is full of the guys that I came up with in this business that I’v[...] Feb 10 - Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about his decision to join AEW. “The AEW locker room is full of the guys that I came up with in this business that I’v[...]

Invictus Khash Is Coming To TERMINUS 2

TERMINUS announced that Invictus Khash has been added to the TERMINUS 2 event on February 24th. WELCOME • TO • TERMINUSWatch live on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T [...] Feb 10 - TERMINUS announced that Invictus Khash has been added to the TERMINUS 2 event on February 24th. WELCOME • TO • TERMINUSWatch live on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 9 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite with a world title match and a huge debut scheduled! Let's get straight to the action in Atlantic City, New Jerse[...] Feb 09 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite with a world title match and a huge debut scheduled! Let's get straight to the action in Atlantic City, New Jerse[...]

Keith Lee is All Elite

The wait is finally over, Tony Khan's big surprise has been unveiled as Keith Lee. Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent came out on AEW Dynamite to face off with the AHFO member for a spot in the F[...] Feb 09 - The wait is finally over, Tony Khan's big surprise has been unveiled as Keith Lee. Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent came out on AEW Dynamite to face off with the AHFO member for a spot in the F[...]

Shane McMahon Is Still Doing Business For WWE

Shane McMahon might not be on WWE television right now due to creative differences stemming from an incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but he seemingly is still working for the company in a business c[...] Feb 09 - Shane McMahon might not be on WWE television right now due to creative differences stemming from an incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but he seemingly is still working for the company in a business c[...]

Jay White Appears on AEW Dynamite

With everyone expecting a debut on AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW once again threw a curveball when Jay White showed up. White appeared in a backstage segment to help the Young Bucks and Adam Cole assault[...] Feb 09 - With everyone expecting a debut on AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW once again threw a curveball when Jay White showed up. White appeared in a backstage segment to help the Young Bucks and Adam Cole assault[...]

5 minute Rookie Challenge Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout. “#TheProfessor&rs[...] Feb 09 - Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout. “#TheProfessor&rs[...]