Christopher Daniels Discusses His Current Status With AEW

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Christopher Daniels discussed his current status with AEW:

“Hopefully, that changes soon, but the landscape with AEW is in constant flux; additions, subtractions, it’s just a crowded field right now but hopefully, I can make my way back there. There is no real timetable as to when that might be so I’m sort of at the mercy of circumstance.”

“Yes, every week I travel, a lot of stuff has to do with behind the scenes work, whether it’s coaching or talent relations. I’m on the road every week and on the weekends, if I have Indie bookings or other bookings, there they go,” he said.

“I feel excited to try and be ready to wrestle. It all depends on the situation. I’m readying myself for these Independent shows and I’m also readying myself to get the call from Tony (Khan) like, ‘Hey here’s what we want to do when you come back.’ I’m in a difficult position at this point because I’m sort of unsure what the future holds for me. A lot of it is just me being prepared and trying to get as good as I can get at this age and still trying to be relevant. It’s a tough lane to stay in, for me,” he said.