Kyle O'Reilly Says Many In NXT Don't "Have That True Love" For Professional Wrestling

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke about his decision to join AEW.

“The AEW locker room is full of the guys that I came up with in this business that I’ve been friends with for years.” “There was a lot of that in NXT too, but it seemed like every couple weeks I would look around at the locker room and it was getting decimated. It wasn’t a very good environment, I guess, at that time. I wanted to follow my heart where I’m going to be happy and be utilized.” “I felt to stay with WWE, it was going to be to stay with NXT, and at this point after four and a half years, if you don’t really have a spot with Kyle O’Reilly on the main roster, I got the vibe that there wasn’t going to be a spot for me up there.”

Kyle O'Reilly spoke about some of those within the NXT system.

“I think people in wrestling are really rare in the sense that you really, really have to love it. I think that might be an underlying problem in this new NXT.” “There’s a lot of people coming in that I don’t think really have that true love for it. I’m sure they’ll do well, they’ll make a big splash, be a big star, and make a ton of money, but at the end of the day, if your heart isn’t really in it, I don’t know. It’s tough.”

O'Reilly recalled attending WrestleMania XX as a fan.

“Angle vs Lesnar was the main event. It was Hogan vs McMahon 20 years in the making with the return of Rowdy Roddy Piper, and then Shawn vs Jericho, which was one of the best live matches that I’ve ever seen in my life.” “But just to experience WrestleMania as a 15 year old, for the first time going to a big event, it’s in a different city, and my mom took me and my buddies down and dropped us off and went to the casino to kill a few hours. It was so amazing. Everybody has that moment when they know they want to be a pro wrestler, and I had that moment long before that, but just the spectacle of it all, I could just close my eyes and remember everything about it.”

O'Reilly finally spoke about his struggle with diabetes.