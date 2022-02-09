What do you think of Keith Lee signing for AEW?

Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent came out on AEW Dynamite to face off with the AHFO member for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

The wait is finally over, Tony Khan's big surprise has been unveiled as Keith Lee.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dynamite Results (February 9 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite with a world title match and a huge debut scheduled! Let's get straight to the action in Atlantic City, New Jerse[...] Feb 09 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite with a world title match and a huge debut scheduled! Let's get straight to the action in Atlantic City, New Jerse[...]

Keith Lee is All Elite

The wait is finally over, Tony Khan's big surprise has been unveiled as Keith Lee. Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent came out on AEW Dynamite to face off with the AHFO member for a spot in the F[...] Feb 09 - The wait is finally over, Tony Khan's big surprise has been unveiled as Keith Lee. Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent came out on AEW Dynamite to face off with the AHFO member for a spot in the F[...]

Shane McMahon Is Still Doing Business For WWE

Shane McMahon might not be on WWE television right now due to creative differences stemming from an incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but he seemingly is still working for the company in a business c[...] Feb 09 - Shane McMahon might not be on WWE television right now due to creative differences stemming from an incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but he seemingly is still working for the company in a business c[...]

Jay White Appears on AEW Dynamite

With everyone expecting a debut on AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW once again threw a curveball when Jay White showed up. White appeared in a backstage segment to help the Young Bucks and Adam Cole assault[...] Feb 09 - With everyone expecting a debut on AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW once again threw a curveball when Jay White showed up. White appeared in a backstage segment to help the Young Bucks and Adam Cole assault[...]

5 minute Rookie Challenge Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout. “#TheProfessor&rs[...] Feb 09 - Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout. “#TheProfessor&rs[...]

Former WWE Superstar Signs Deal With All Elite Wrestling (Spoiler)

This report may be a spoiler for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is expected to appear on AEW television soon. A report from Fightful Select revealed, "Keith [...] Feb 09 - This report may be a spoiler for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is expected to appear on AEW television soon. A report from Fightful Select revealed, "Keith [...]

Tony Khan Adds Another Title Match To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship against A.Q.A. on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City. He tweeted, “Tonight’s a huge night o[...] Feb 09 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship against A.Q.A. on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City. He tweeted, “Tonight’s a huge night o[...]

Lance Archer Reveals His Recent Injury Could Have Left Him Paralyzed or Dead

During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost very very serious and could have resulted in death.[...] Feb 09 - During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost very very serious and could have resulted in death.[...]

Pat McAfee Reveals He Gets Yelled Out For Saying 'Future Hall Of Famer' On WWE TV

WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee revealed on his latest Pat McAfee show that WWE management yells at him every time he uses the term, "Future Hall of Famer" on WWE broadcasts. On using the [...] Feb 09 - WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee revealed on his latest Pat McAfee show that WWE management yells at him every time he uses the term, "Future Hall of Famer" on WWE broadcasts. On using the [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Draws Lowest Viewership Ever On Syfy

The viewership for Tuesday's February 8 episode WWE NXT 2.0 is in and just like Monday's WWE RAW it also drew a record low. The show drew 400,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is down from last week's [...] Feb 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 8 episode WWE NXT 2.0 is in and just like Monday's WWE RAW it also drew a record low. The show drew 400,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is down from last week's [...]

Michael Hayes Was Tasked With Finding Out Who Pooped On Vince McMahon's Private Jet

During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on his private jet and shared a crazy story about po[...] Feb 09 - During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on his private jet and shared a crazy story about po[...]

Matt Hardy Comments On WWE Being 'Strictly Business'

During a Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs as "strictly business" and the company's talks with NJPW: Hardy on WWE’s talks with NJPW: “They (WWE) were will[...] Feb 09 - During a Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs as "strictly business" and the company's talks with NJPW: Hardy on WWE’s talks with NJPW: “They (WWE) were will[...]

Moose Says He’s Interested In Having MMA Fights

During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose revealed he is interested in having some MMA fights in the future Here is what he told Va[...] Feb 09 - During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose revealed he is interested in having some MMA fights in the future Here is what he told Va[...]

Chris Jericho Files For New Trademark

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’ on February 4, 2022. The trademark is intended for use for: Mark For: THE INFLUENCER trademark registratio[...] Feb 09 - AEW Superstar Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’ on February 4, 2022. The trademark is intended for use for: Mark For: THE INFLUENCER trademark registratio[...]

Booker T Predicts The Undertaker Will Wrestle One More Match

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicts fans could see The Undertaker in action one last time, although he doesn’t think it will be at WrestleMania 38. “People are still wond[...] Feb 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicts fans could see The Undertaker in action one last time, although he doesn’t think it will be at WrestleMania 38. “People are still wond[...]

'Tough choices' - Tony Khan Discusses Expiring Talent Contracts

During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed talent contracts being up for renewal and tough choices having to be made: “When we started a lot of people had[...] Feb 09 - During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed talent contracts being up for renewal and tough choices having to be made: “When we started a lot of people had[...]

Goldberg Isn’t Ready To Let Roman Reigns Take The Torch From Him Yet

During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and says he[...] Feb 09 - During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and says he[...]

News On Nixed Plans For Kurt Angle's WWE TV Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his reveal he noted plans were nixed. During the most [...] Feb 09 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his reveal he noted plans were nixed. During the most [...]

Rob Van Dam Says He Put Himself On Standby For 2022 Royal Rumble

WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam recently told SportsKeeda that he told WWE that he was around if they wanted to use him for the 2022 Royal Rumble. He also revealed he has a few matches booked this year[...] Feb 09 - WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam recently told SportsKeeda that he told WWE that he was around if they wanted to use him for the 2022 Royal Rumble. He also revealed he has a few matches booked this year[...]

Jim Ross Talks About Sting Looking Out For Darby Allin, His Health and More

During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting. Check out the highlights below: Jim Ross on his health: “I ha[...] Feb 09 - During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting. Check out the highlights below: Jim Ross on his health: “I ha[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Departs Company Following Troubling Time

Candy Floss (Amy Samardžija) revealed on social media today that her WWE contract has expired and she is no longer with the company. The NXT UK star issued a statement revealing that following the p[...] Feb 09 - Candy Floss (Amy Samardžija) revealed on social media today that her WWE contract has expired and she is no longer with the company. The NXT UK star issued a statement revealing that following the p[...]

Becky Lynch Responds To Ric Flair Calling Her Generic

We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read here. Flair had this to say about Lynch and Ronda Rousey: “Anybody th[...] Feb 09 - We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read here. Flair had this to say about Lynch and Ronda Rousey: “Anybody th[...]

Goldberg On Roman Reigns: "I've Never Lost To Anybody He's Related To."

Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. “I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right[...] Feb 09 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. “I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right[...]

MLW Announces nZo vs. KC Navarro For Upcoming Superfight Event

MLW has issued the following press release: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Satur[...] Feb 09 - MLW has issued the following press release: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Satur[...]