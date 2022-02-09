WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jay White Appears on AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Feb 09, 2022
With everyone expecting a debut on AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW once again threw a curveball when Jay White showed up.
White appeared in a backstage segment to help the Young Bucks and Adam Cole assault the Roppongi Vice team of Trent and Rocky Romero.
What does this mean for Jay White and All Elite Wrestling?
