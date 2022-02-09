Jay White Appears on AEW Dynamite

What does this mean for Jay White and All Elite Wrestling?

White appeared in a backstage segment to help the Young Bucks and Adam Cole assault the Roppongi Vice team of Trent and Rocky Romero.

With everyone expecting a debut on AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW once again threw a curveball when Jay White showed up.

AEW Dynamite Results (February 9 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite with a world title match and a huge debut scheduled! Let's get [...] Feb 09 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite with a world title match and a huge debut scheduled! Let's get [...]

Keith Lee is All Elite

The wait is finally over, Tony Khan's big surprise has been unveiled as Keith Lee. Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent came out on AEW Dynamite to[...] Feb 09 - The wait is finally over, Tony Khan's big surprise has been unveiled as Keith Lee. Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent came out on AEW Dynamite to[...]

Shane McMahon Is Still Doing Business For WWE

Shane McMahon might not be on WWE television right now due to creative differences stemming from an incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but he seemingl[...] Feb 09 - Shane McMahon might not be on WWE television right now due to creative differences stemming from an incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but he seemingl[...]

5 minute Rookie Challenge Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves agains[...] Feb 09 - Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves agains[...]

Former WWE Superstar Signs Deal With All Elite Wrestling (Spoiler)

This report may be a spoiler for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is expected to appear on AEW television soon[...] Feb 09 - This report may be a spoiler for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is expected to appear on AEW television soon[...]

Tony Khan Adds Another Title Match To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship against A.Q.A. on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City. [...] Feb 09 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship against A.Q.A. on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City. [...]

Lance Archer Reveals His Recent Injury Could Have Left Him Paralyzed or Dead

During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost v[...] Feb 09 - During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost v[...]

Pat McAfee Reveals He Gets Yelled Out For Saying 'Future Hall Of Famer' On WWE TV

WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee revealed on his latest Pat McAfee show that WWE management yells at him every time he uses the term, "Futur[...] Feb 09 - WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee revealed on his latest Pat McAfee show that WWE management yells at him every time he uses the term, "Futur[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Draws Lowest Viewership Ever On Syfy

The viewership for Tuesday's February 8 episode WWE NXT 2.0 is in and just like Monday's WWE RAW it also drew a record low. The show drew 400,000 liv[...] Feb 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 8 episode WWE NXT 2.0 is in and just like Monday's WWE RAW it also drew a record low. The show drew 400,000 liv[...]

Michael Hayes Was Tasked With Finding Out Who Pooped On Vince McMahon's Private Jet

During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on[...] Feb 09 - During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on[...]

Matt Hardy Comments On WWE Being 'Strictly Business'

During a Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs as "strictly business" and the company's talks with NJPW: Hardy on WWE’s tal[...] Feb 09 - During a Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs as "strictly business" and the company's talks with NJPW: Hardy on WWE’s tal[...]

Moose Says He’s Interested In Having MMA Fights

During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose revealed he is interested in having some[...] Feb 09 - During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose revealed he is interested in having some[...]

Chris Jericho Files For New Trademark

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’ on February 4, 2022. The trademark is intended for use for:[...] Feb 09 - AEW Superstar Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’ on February 4, 2022. The trademark is intended for use for:[...]

Booker T Predicts The Undertaker Will Wrestle One More Match

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicts fans could see The Undertaker in action one last time, although he doesn’t think it will be a[...] Feb 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicts fans could see The Undertaker in action one last time, although he doesn’t think it will be a[...]

'Tough choices' - Tony Khan Discusses Expiring Talent Contracts

During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed talent contracts being up for renewal and tough choices having to be m[...] Feb 09 - During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed talent contracts being up for renewal and tough choices having to be m[...]

Goldberg Isn’t Ready To Let Roman Reigns Take The Torch From Him Yet

During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE E[...] Feb 09 - During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE E[...]

News On Nixed Plans For Kurt Angle's WWE TV Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his r[...] Feb 09 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his r[...]

Rob Van Dam Says He Put Himself On Standby For 2022 Royal Rumble

WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam recently told SportsKeeda that he told WWE that he was around if they wanted to use him for the 2022 Royal Rumble. He a[...] Feb 09 - WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam recently told SportsKeeda that he told WWE that he was around if they wanted to use him for the 2022 Royal Rumble. He a[...]

Jim Ross Talks About Sting Looking Out For Darby Allin, His Health and More

During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting. Check out the highlig[...] Feb 09 - During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting. Check out the highlig[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Departs Company Following Troubling Time

Candy Floss (Amy Samardžija) revealed on social media today that her WWE contract has expired and she is no longer with the company. The NXT UK star[...] Feb 09 - Candy Floss (Amy Samardžija) revealed on social media today that her WWE contract has expired and she is no longer with the company. The NXT UK star[...]

Becky Lynch Responds To Ric Flair Calling Her Generic

We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read here. Flair had this to say [...] Feb 09 - We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read here. Flair had this to say [...]

Goldberg On Roman Reigns: "I've Never Lost To Anybody He's Related To."

Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. “I mean, as much as I have as mu[...] Feb 09 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. “I mean, as much as I have as mu[...]

MLW Announces nZo vs. KC Navarro For Upcoming Superfight Event

MLW has issued the following press release: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hos[...] Feb 09 - MLW has issued the following press release: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hos[...]