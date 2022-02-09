5 minute Rookie Challenge Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout.

“#TheProfessor’s 5 minute Rookie Challenge! @SerenaDeeb has issued a challenge to one rookie to prove themselves against the #WomanOfAThousandHolds LIVE on #AEWDynamite. Who will it be & will they have what it takes to hang with the best? Tune in to TBS TONIGHT 8/7c to find out!,” AEW wrote.

Tonight on Dynamite:

- Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

- First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isiah Kassidy

- Serena Deeb issues 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

- MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

- Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends in an Open Challenge against the debuting A.Q.A

- AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match