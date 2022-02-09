5 minute Rookie Challenge Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2022
Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves against her in a 5 minute bout.
“#TheProfessor’s 5 minute Rookie Challenge! @SerenaDeeb has issued a challenge to one rookie to prove themselves against the #WomanOfAThousandHolds LIVE on #AEWDynamite. Who will it be & will they have what it takes to hang with the best? Tune in to TBS TONIGHT 8/7c to find out!,” AEW wrote.
Tonight on Dynamite:
- Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement
- First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Serena Deeb issues 5 Minute Rookie Challenge
- MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk
- Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting
- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends in an Open Challenge against the debuting A.Q.A
- AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match
https://wrestlr.me/74061/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 09
Feb 09 - Serena Deeb has issued a 5 Minute Rookie Challenge for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Deeb has challenged one rookie to prove themselves agains[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - This report may be a spoiler for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is expected to appear on AEW television soon[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship against A.Q.A. on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City.
[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost v[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee revealed on his latest Pat McAfee show that WWE management yells at him every time he uses the term, "Futur[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 8 episode WWE NXT 2.0 is in and just like Monday's WWE RAW it also drew a record low. The show drew 400,000 liv[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During a Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs as "strictly business" and the company's talks with NJPW: Hardy on WWE’s tal[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose revealed he is interested in having some[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - AEW Superstar Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’ on February 4, 2022. The trademark is intended for use for:[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicts fans could see The Undertaker in action one last time, although he doesn’t think it will be a[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed talent contracts being up for renewal and tough choices having to be m[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE E[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his r[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam recently told SportsKeeda that he told WWE that he was around if they wanted to use him for the 2022 Royal Rumble. He a[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting. Check out the highlig[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - Candy Floss (Amy Samardžija) revealed on social media today that her WWE contract has expired and she is no longer with the company. The NXT UK star[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read here. Flair had this to say [...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. “I mean, as much as I have as mu[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - MLW has issued the following press release: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hos[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about traveling the road with Brock Lesnar. “If you love country musi[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - Ric Flair took to his podcast to speak about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE. “It’s huge. She’s not Ronnie. She’s Ronda Rousey[...]
Feb 09
Feb 09 - On today's Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about tonight's big surprise on AEW Dynamite. “I will say I’m gonna try and satisfy a lot[...]
Feb 08 NWA Powerrr Results (2/8/2022) NWA has dropped a new episode of their Powerrr show today. The results are as follows: NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated Kiera [...]
Feb 08 - NWA has dropped a new episode of their Powerrr show today. The results are as follows: NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated Kiera [...]
Feb 08
Feb 08 - Quinn Mckay recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the change from Women of Honor to what's now known as the ROH Women's Division. Yeah, so t[...]