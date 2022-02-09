Former WWE Superstar Signs Deal With All Elite Wrestling (Spoiler)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

This report may be a spoiler for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is expected to appear on AEW television soon.

A report from Fightful Select revealed, "Keith Lee is planned for a run in AEW, and is to come into the company imminently."

It is currently unknown if he will be the mystery opponent against Isaiah Kassidy during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer first reported the news that Lee was either close to signing or he has already signed a deal with AEW.

