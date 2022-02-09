Lance Archer Reveals His Recent Injury Could Have Left Him Paralyzed or Dead

During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost very very serious and could have resulted in death.

“The medical staff here has been extremely amazing. You know, they’ve kept me on the road. They’ve kept me in physical therapy here with our guys, and I’ve done everything that they’ve asked me to do before coming back. They had different physical exercises they’ve asked me to do, I’ve stayed on top of them, and they’ve been extremely happy.”

“You know, a centimeter a different way, and it could have been a completely different result. I basically gave myself an extreme version of whiplash, because I bounced off my forehead. But if it had been any part of the crown of my head, I probably would have been paralyzed or dead. So beyond blessed that that didn’t happen.”

“I feel great. I mean, I’m beyond blessed for the fact that I actually didn’t break my neck,” he said.

“You can’t take anything away from Hangman Page. He went for an hour with Brian Danielson, one of the best in the world, The American Dragon,” Archer said.

“Then he went another 30 minutes and found a way to beat Brian Danielson. He took the title off of Kenny Omega. Again, one of the best.”

“He’s delivered in five star matches around the globe in every company that he’s ever been a part of. So to downplay Adam Page in any way, if there’s any doubt as to Adam Page’s ability as a champion, those two opponents that he’s had, winning the title and keeping the title, should tell you a lot about who he is.”

“Now, I’m not those two guys. I’m a very different element, I’m a lot bigger, I’m a lot stronger, I’m that murder of monsters that I like to say because it’s just fun to say,” Archer continued.

“Him hitting me like he hits those guys is not gonna be the same, and him getting hit by me is not the same. So he’s got to prepare for a different monster than he has in the past with those guys. But again, to downplay him as a champion in any way, I think is a discredit to the people who are watching and to him at all, because he is an absolute champion, and he’s earned that title. But tonight, I’m gonna take it away from him.”