Michael Hayes Was Tasked With Finding Out Who Pooped On Vince McMahon's Private Jet

During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on his private jet and shared a crazy story about poop!

Check out the highlights below:

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Vince McMahon forcing him to watch WrestleMania:

“So, we’re flying to Cleveland. I’m starting to relax a bit, and the plane is no joke. It’s work all the time. I mean, all the time. I remember once, I opened my laptop and I had downloaded one of Richard Pryor’s specials Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip, this was after his accident. He had been humbled big time. I opened it, I’m watching and about ten minutes in, and I feel this like firm thump on my shoulder. I turn around and Vince goes, ‘what are you doing?’ I go ‘what do you mean? I’m watching Richard Pryor.’ He goes, ‘Why? We’re watching WrestleMania.’ ‘Yeah, from last year man, I saw it.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, but you’ve seen that too.’ ‘Yeah, this makes me laugh.’ He goes, ‘Come on, come watch WrestleMania.’ So I legit have to turn off my laptop and watch WrestleMania from a year ago with Vince. Nobody else was watching it, he’s just making me watch it.”

