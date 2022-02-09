WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Goldberg Isn’t Ready To Let Roman Reigns Take The Torch From Him Yet
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2022
During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and says he has no plans to pass the torch just yet.
On respecting Roman but not passing the torch...yet:
“I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right now, I do ultimately respect him because he followed in the footsteps of guys like myself and Ron [Simmons]. Now, granted, he probably will be much more successful than myself. But at the end of the day, it’s not only the physical attributes, but it’s the mental aspect of the game. I’m about 10 days away from Game Day and right now, I’ve already made that transition into Godzilla. It’s tough to be around me at this point, in a lot of respects, but I know where I have to be, and I have to be in the zone. I have to bring 1,000% of what Goldberg used to be and what he currently is to be able to compete against a guy like Roman right now. But I can do it, I have the faith in myself and truthfully, I’m doing it for guys like Ron, I’m doing it for all the guys who stepped before me because I’ve got the torch right now and one of these days, I get to hand it off. But right now Roman actually wants to steal it from me and I’m not going to let him.”
On his previous matches with Roman’s family:
“First and foremost, I’m batting 1000 against his family. I’ve never lost anybody he’s related to. So that’s something that I want to carry on and true. He’s got quite a different character athlete than two years ago. He’s progressed, he’s evolved, and he’s much more dangerous than he was back then. I probably have gone the other way. But I’ve always said that 70% of Goldberg is 100% better than 99% of the people out there. So I still believe that I can rip his face off, and as long as I think that, as long as I’m prepared as much as I can be physically for it, it’s still attainable.”
Goldberg emerges to challenge Roman Reigns: SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2022
