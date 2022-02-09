News On Nixed Plans For Kurt Angle's WWE TV Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his reveal he noted plans were nixed.

During the most recent episode of his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Angle revealed he was backstage at the 2022 Royal Rumble event in St. Louis to film content and discuss his new television role further. However, those plans never took off.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting WWE had plans to insert Angle into the RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy storyline. Pitches were made for an academic challenge being the "Three I's Challenge" in reference to Kurt's three I's of intensity, integrity, and intelligence.

Additionally, there was some talk of him being a special guest referee in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber event.

It remains to be seen if he will return to WWE television anytime soon.