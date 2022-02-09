Rob Van Dam Says He Put Himself On Standby For 2022 Royal Rumble

“I let the WWE know that I was available if they wanted…needed me for the Royal Rumble, and I was on standby with a brand new outfit feeling great, in a great condition. In the end, they did not call me in, but it could happen anytime. I don’t have any plans for it, but I would consider any situation from any company. I would definitely consider it. If it’s right, it’s right.”

He also revealed he has a few matches booked this year that won’t be televised.

WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam recently told SportsKeeda that he told WWE that he was around if they wanted to use him for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Lance Archer Reveals His Recent Injury Could Have Left Him Paralyzed or Dead

During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost very very serious and could have resulted in death.[...] Feb 09 - During an appearance on today’s “Busted Open” ahead of his title match tonight, Lance Archer revealed his recent injury was almost very very serious and could have resulted in death.[...]

Pat McAfee Reveals He Gets Yelled Out For Saying 'Future Hall Of Famer' On WWE TV

WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee revealed on his latest Pat McAfee show that WWE management yells at him every time he uses the term, "Future Hall of Famer" on WWE broadcasts. On using the [...] Feb 09 - WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee revealed on his latest Pat McAfee show that WWE management yells at him every time he uses the term, "Future Hall of Famer" on WWE broadcasts. On using the [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Draws Lowest Viewership Ever On Syfy

The viewership for Tuesday's February 8 episode WWE NXT 2.0 is in and just like Monday's WWE RAW it also drew a record low. The show drew 400,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is down from last week's [...] Feb 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's February 8 episode WWE NXT 2.0 is in and just like Monday's WWE RAW it also drew a record low. The show drew 400,000 live viewers on Syfy, which is down from last week's [...]

Michael Hayes Was Tasked With Finding Out Who Pooped On Vince McMahon's Private Jet

During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on his private jet and shared a crazy story about po[...] Feb 09 - During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on his private jet and shared a crazy story about po[...]

Matt Hardy Comments On WWE Being 'Strictly Business'

During a Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs as "strictly business" and the company's talks with NJPW: Hardy on WWE’s talks with NJPW: “They (WWE) were will[...] Feb 09 - During a Twitch stream, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs as "strictly business" and the company's talks with NJPW: Hardy on WWE’s talks with NJPW: “They (WWE) were will[...]

Moose Says He’s Interested In Having MMA Fights

During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose revealed he is interested in having some MMA fights in the future Here is what he told Va[...] Feb 09 - During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose revealed he is interested in having some MMA fights in the future Here is what he told Va[...]

Chris Jericho Files For New Trademark

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’ on February 4, 2022. The trademark is intended for use for: Mark For: THE INFLUENCER trademark registratio[...] Feb 09 - AEW Superstar Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’ on February 4, 2022. The trademark is intended for use for: Mark For: THE INFLUENCER trademark registratio[...]

Booker T Predicts The Undertaker Will Wrestle One More Match

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicts fans could see The Undertaker in action one last time, although he doesn’t think it will be at WrestleMania 38. “People are still wond[...] Feb 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicts fans could see The Undertaker in action one last time, although he doesn’t think it will be at WrestleMania 38. “People are still wond[...]

'Tough choices' - Tony Khan Discusses Expiring Talent Contracts

During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed talent contracts being up for renewal and tough choices having to be made: “When we started a lot of people had[...] Feb 09 - During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed talent contracts being up for renewal and tough choices having to be made: “When we started a lot of people had[...]

Goldberg Isn’t Ready To Let Roman Reigns Take The Torch From Him Yet

During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and says he[...] Feb 09 - During an interview on today's WWE “The Bump”, Goldberg looked toward his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and says he[...]

News On Nixed Plans For Kurt Angle's WWE TV Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his reveal he noted plans were nixed. During the most [...] Feb 09 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle had recently revealed WWE had plans to bring him back to television for a few weeks, although just a few days after his reveal he noted plans were nixed. During the most [...]

Jim Ross Talks About Sting Looking Out For Darby Allin, His Health and More

During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting. Check out the highlights below: Jim Ross on his health: “I ha[...] Feb 09 - During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting. Check out the highlights below: Jim Ross on his health: “I ha[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Departs Company Following Troubling Time

Candy Floss (Amy Samardžija) revealed on social media today that her WWE contract has expired and she is no longer with the company. The NXT UK star issued a statement revealing that following the p[...] Feb 09 - Candy Floss (Amy Samardžija) revealed on social media today that her WWE contract has expired and she is no longer with the company. The NXT UK star issued a statement revealing that following the p[...]

Becky Lynch Responds To Ric Flair Calling Her Generic

We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read here. Flair had this to say about Lynch and Ronda Rousey: “Anybody th[...] Feb 09 - We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read here. Flair had this to say about Lynch and Ronda Rousey: “Anybody th[...]

Goldberg On Roman Reigns: "I've Never Lost To Anybody He's Related To."

Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. “I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right[...] Feb 09 - Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. “I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right[...]

MLW Announces nZo vs. KC Navarro For Upcoming Superfight Event

MLW has issued the following press release: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Satur[...] Feb 09 - MLW has issued the following press release: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Satur[...]

Charlie Haas Recalls Traveling With Brock Lesnar

Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about traveling the road with Brock Lesnar. “If you love country music, then you’re going to get along great, and[...] Feb 09 - Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about traveling the road with Brock Lesnar. “If you love country music, then you’re going to get along great, and[...]

Ric Flair Calls Becky Lynch "Generic", Turns TV Off When Johnny Knoxville Is On Screen, Criticises Sami Zayn and Talks WrestleMania

Ric Flair took to his podcast to speak about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE. “It’s huge. She’s not Ronnie. She’s Ronda Rousey.” “Anybody that’s stupid enoug[...] Feb 09 - Ric Flair took to his podcast to speak about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE. “It’s huge. She’s not Ronnie. She’s Ronda Rousey.” “Anybody that’s stupid enoug[...]

Tony Khan Says He's Going To "Try And Satisfy A Lot Of Fans" With Tonight's AEW Dynamite

On today's Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about tonight's big surprise on AEW Dynamite. “I will say I’m gonna try and satisfy a lot of fans tonight and I’ve had a lot of thoug[...] Feb 09 - On today's Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about tonight's big surprise on AEW Dynamite. “I will say I’m gonna try and satisfy a lot of fans tonight and I’ve had a lot of thoug[...]

NWA Powerrr Results (2/8/2022)

NWA has dropped a new episode of their Powerrr show today. The results are as follows: NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated Kiera Hogan Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & [...] Feb 08 - NWA has dropped a new episode of their Powerrr show today. The results are as follows: NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated Kiera Hogan Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & [...]

Quinn Mckay On Changing Women Of Honor Into ROH Women's Division

Quinn Mckay recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the change from Women of Honor to what's now known as the ROH Women's Division. Yeah, so their Women of Honor division was very touch-and-go[...] Feb 08 - Quinn Mckay recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the change from Women of Honor to what's now known as the ROH Women's Division. Yeah, so their Women of Honor division was very touch-and-go[...]

WWE Trying New Production Techniques On NXT 2.0.

Fans in attendance at tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. noted that a cameraman was standing inside the ring at various points during the show. The wrestlers basically worked around the cameraman, and the show wa[...] Feb 08 - Fans in attendance at tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. noted that a cameraman was standing inside the ring at various points during the show. The wrestlers basically worked around the cameraman, and the show wa[...]

AEW Dark Results (February 8 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark, also known as the Taz & Excalibur Podcast! We have nine matches booked for tonight at AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida and the main[...] Feb 08 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark, also known as the Taz & Excalibur Podcast! We have nine matches booked for tonight at AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida and the main[...]