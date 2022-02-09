WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Talks About Sting Looking Out For Darby Allin, His Health and More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 09, 2022
During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting.
Check out the highlights below:
Jim Ross on his health:
“I had a little issue with my foot this week,” Ross shared. “It’s healing, but when that old skin scabs away and the new skin appears, it’s really sensitive.”
“It’s sensitive to cold. It’s sensitive to heat. The doctor said it is doing as well as they ever wanted, so I’m healing on the right track, but she said the pain is not going to be over yet.”
Ross on Sting in 1990 vs. today:
“Steve Borden was just a can’t miss guy,” he said. “Now he’s more focused.”
“He’s older. He’s a Christian. He has a different lifestyle. He has a different point of view and outlook. He has a new marriage. So he has reasons to have major changes, and he seems motivated to pass it back like to Darby Allin.”
“He’s taken Darby under his wing, if nothing else, on traveling, planning a match, or whatever it may be. He’s a good mentor to the entire roster. There isn’t one wrestler on that roster that wouldn’t tell you they were little Stingers to some degree at some point in their wrestling fandom,” he continued.
Ross the opportunity to leave WCW for WWF in 1990:
“Our group, and it was like a group of individuals, which is what it was technically, but that group of people that were on the booking committee went through hell. ‘Oh, poor you guys. You’re making a good living,'” he said.
“Okay, I get all that sh*t, but still, you got to live that life. You got to go home with it and I was divorced at that time. I hadn’t married Jan yet. But man, it was just a miserable place to work at that time.”
“I love pro wrestling. I love it today. I will love it more tomorrow. I try to demonstrate that on Wednesday nights. Boy, there were times when if I had a better offer, if McMahon would have called me up, I would have figured out a way to get out of my contract and go to work for them. That’s how bad it was, and it was that way every friggin day.”
“A lot of people don’t understand that. That year, 1990, was probably one of the worst years I’ve had in the business since I got into it in ‘74.”