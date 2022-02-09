Jim Ross Talks About Sting Looking Out For Darby Allin, His Health and More

During this week’s "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his health and talked about the legendary Sting.

Check out the highlights below:

Jim Ross on his health:

“I had a little issue with my foot this week,” Ross shared. “It’s healing, but when that old skin scabs away and the new skin appears, it’s really sensitive.” “It’s sensitive to cold. It’s sensitive to heat. The doctor said it is doing as well as they ever wanted, so I’m healing on the right track, but she said the pain is not going to be over yet.”

Ross on Sting in 1990 vs. today:

“Steve Borden was just a can’t miss guy,” he said. “Now he’s more focused.” “He’s older. He’s a Christian. He has a different lifestyle. He has a different point of view and outlook. He has a new marriage. So he has reasons to have major changes, and he seems motivated to pass it back like to Darby Allin.” “He’s taken Darby under his wing, if nothing else, on traveling, planning a match, or whatever it may be. He’s a good mentor to the entire roster. There isn’t one wrestler on that roster that wouldn’t tell you they were little Stingers to some degree at some point in their wrestling fandom,” he continued.

