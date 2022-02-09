Goldberg On Roman Reigns: "I've Never Lost To Anybody He's Related To."

Goldberg was recently interviewed by The Bump, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns.

“I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right now, I do ultimately respect him because he followed in the footsteps of guys like myself and Ron [Simmons]. Now, granted, he probably will be much more successful than myself. But at the end of the day, it's not only the physical attributes, but it's the mental aspect of the game.

“I’m about 10 days away from Game Day and right now, I've already made that transition into Godzilla. It's tough to be around me at this point, in a lot of respects, but I know where I have to be, and I have to be in the zone. I have to bring 1,000% of what Goldberg used to be and what he currently is to be able to compete against a guy like Roman right now. But I can do it, I have the faith in myself and truthfully, I'm doing it for guys like Ron, I'm doing it for all the guys who stepped before me because I've got the torch right now and one of these days, I get to hand it off. But right now Roman actually wants to steal it from me and I'm not going to let him.”