MLW Announces nZo vs. KC Navarro For Upcoming Superfight Event

MLW has issued the following press release:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced nZo vs. KC Navarro in a Grudge Match at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

One man ended up in a hospital, the other suspended. Now, they will finally clash 1-on-1 in a grudge match.

Moments after nZo made his MLW debut with an impressive win this past fall, "The Certified G" made another statement the likes of which you'd only see if you were in the wrong place at the wrong time in the wrong neighborhood.

As emerging middleweight KC Navarro was headed to ringside for an interview, nZo jumped KC and pummeled him. Crashing the back of KC's skull and neck into the steel ring post with a Razor's Edge, nZo left Navarro in a heap of pain and misery.

KC would see his dreams of stardom dashed with a hospital visit and long journey through physical therapy that would sideline the promising prospect indefinitely.

Refusing to apologize and show any respect for the sport, a defiant nZo was suspended for his conduct and the attack.

With Navarro medically cleared to compete and nZo's suspension over, the stage is set for the two to finally clash mano a mano at SuperFight in a grudge match!

nZo, a dangerous boxer, could be a lethal adversary for Navarro. However, Navarro, an underdog with brilliant technical and aerial talent, promises retribution as they clash for the first time ever in MLW.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.

What happens when the notorious nZo fights in the hallowed grounds of the Grady Cole Center? Will Navarro shut up the big mouth brawler nZo? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

🐉Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Alex Shelley

Gino Medina

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.