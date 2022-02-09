Tony Khan Says He's Going To "Try And Satisfy A Lot Of Fans" With Tonight's AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 09, 2022
On today's Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about tonight's big surprise on AEW Dynamite.
“I will say I’m gonna try and satisfy a lot of fans tonight and I’ve had a lot of thoughts over the weekend about how to do that and what that means. I think we’re gonna have a great show. I’ve pivoted some plans even in the last few days in a good way to make the show even better I think. It’s just gonna be an awesome night. There’s a lot of fun things already announced and then there’s more things we’re gonna do that we have not announced yet.”
“One thing we’ve teased is that there’s gonna be a surprise debut, somebody who has signed a contract with AEW. That person is gonna debut tonight in a match against Isiah Kassidy where the winner qualifies for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution, of course. I’m really excited for this person to make their AEW debut and there’s more exciting stuff tonight too…”
Khan ended with:
“Without saying or giving away too much of some of the surprise you’re gonna see tonight, there’s a lot to look forward to on this show.”
Who do you think tonight's debut will be?
