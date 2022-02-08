» More News From This Feed

NWA Powerrr Results (2/8/2022)

NWA has dropped a new episode of their Powerrr show today. The results are as follows: NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated Kiera Hogan Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & [...] Feb 08 - NWA has dropped a new episode of their Powerrr show today. The results are as follows: NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated Kiera Hogan Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & [...]

Quinn Mckay On Changing Women Of Honor Into ROH Women's Division

Quinn Mckay recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the change from Women of Honor to what's now known as the ROH Women's Division. Yeah, so their Women of Honor division was very touch-and-go[...] Feb 08 - Quinn Mckay recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the change from Women of Honor to what's now known as the ROH Women's Division. Yeah, so their Women of Honor division was very touch-and-go[...]

WWE Trying New Production Techniques On NXT 2.0.

Fans in attendance at tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. noted that a cameraman was standing inside the ring at various points during the show. The wrestlers basically worked around the cameraman, and the show wa[...] Feb 08 - Fans in attendance at tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. noted that a cameraman was standing inside the ring at various points during the show. The wrestlers basically worked around the cameraman, and the show wa[...]

WWE NXT 2.0. Results (2/8/2022)

WWE brought an episode of NXT 2.0. tonight, and the results are as follows: Imperium (Gunther, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers) Ra[...] Feb 08 - WWE brought an episode of NXT 2.0. tonight, and the results are as follows: Imperium (Gunther, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers) Ra[...]

AEW Dark Results (February 8 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark, also known as the Taz & Excalibur Podcast! We have nine matches booked for tonight at AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida and the main[...] Feb 08 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark, also known as the Taz & Excalibur Podcast! We have nine matches booked for tonight at AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida and the main[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops To Record Low Due To Syfy Move

Monday's February 7 edition of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage delivered 1.387 million viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic,[...] Feb 08 - Monday's February 7 edition of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage delivered 1.387 million viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic,[...]

WWE Looking For "Major Attraction" For WrestleMania Following Shane McMahon's Departure

The Shane McMahon incident during Royal Rumble weekend has reportedly caused WWE an issue regarding the WrestleMania 38 card. McMahon was pitched for a high-profile match at Mania, with a match again[...] Feb 08 - The Shane McMahon incident during Royal Rumble weekend has reportedly caused WWE an issue regarding the WrestleMania 38 card. McMahon was pitched for a high-profile match at Mania, with a match again[...]

Charlie Haas Recalls Headline From Dirtsheet Making Friends And Family Temporarily Believe He Was Dead

Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he spoke about a rumor that he had died during an IMPACT Wrestling match. “Someone reported that I died, so that helpe[...] Feb 08 - Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he spoke about a rumor that he had died during an IMPACT Wrestling match. “Someone reported that I died, so that helpe[...]

Ronda Rousey Admits She Takes Criticism / Insults From Fans Personally

Ronda Rousey recently had a Facebook Live stream, where she spoke about the fans hurting her feelings. “It’s hard not to take (things) personally from the fans because I don’t go [...] Feb 08 - Ronda Rousey recently had a Facebook Live stream, where she spoke about the fans hurting her feelings. “It’s hard not to take (things) personally from the fans because I don’t go [...]

Jake Roberts Recalls Sherri Martel's Funeral

During the latest edition of The DDP Snake Pit, DDP recalled where he was when Mike Graham killed himself. “That night, right before we were coming down (to start filming ‘The Resurrect[...] Feb 08 - During the latest edition of The DDP Snake Pit, DDP recalled where he was when Mike Graham killed himself. “That night, right before we were coming down (to start filming ‘The Resurrect[...]

Chris Jericho Says He Thinks AEW Is The Top Wrestling Promotion

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by PopCulture.com, where he spoke about how he believes AEW is the top professional wrestling organization currently. “Well, in my opinion, what is the [...] Feb 08 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by PopCulture.com, where he spoke about how he believes AEW is the top professional wrestling organization currently. “Well, in my opinion, what is the [...]

Nick Gage Signs "First & Likely Last" GCW Contract

GCW has been known for it's open door policy of letting wrestlers come and go to put out unique storylines and matches that many fans don't often get to see, such as Matt Cardona coming in and having [...] Feb 08 - GCW has been known for it's open door policy of letting wrestlers come and go to put out unique storylines and matches that many fans don't often get to see, such as Matt Cardona coming in and having [...]

Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Won't Be A Free Agent Until March 10th

Matt Hardy recently spoke about the rumors that Jeff Hardy is the planned surprise for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, stating the following: "I don't think he's the guy coming in this Wednesday in AE[...] Feb 08 - Matt Hardy recently spoke about the rumors that Jeff Hardy is the planned surprise for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, stating the following: "I don't think he's the guy coming in this Wednesday in AE[...]

Killer Kross On NXT Stint, Thoughts On Triple H's Leadership Skills

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT. “NXT, to me, my experience was more collaborative. They would ask me how I feel about someth[...] Feb 08 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT. “NXT, to me, my experience was more collaborative. They would ask me how I feel about someth[...]

Max Caster Reveals He Wanted To Be A Wrestling Commentator, Was Told He Was Too Good Not To Wrestle

Max Caster was recently asked by The Sports General about the possibility of starting a radio show with Anthony Bowens. “I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s something I still w[...] Feb 08 - Max Caster was recently asked by The Sports General about the possibility of starting a radio show with Anthony Bowens. “I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s something I still w[...]

Stairway to Hell Match Announced For MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will be facing off in a Stairway To Hell match at their MLW SuperFight event on February 26th at the Grady Cole Center in Charlott[...] Feb 08 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will be facing off in a Stairway To Hell match at their MLW SuperFight event on February 26th at the Grady Cole Center in Charlott[...]

Titus O’Neil Appears on 94th Annual Academy Awards Nomination Broadcast

WWE has put out the following press release. Titus O’Neil helps make history with 94th Academy Awards nomination WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy [...] Feb 08 - WWE has put out the following press release. Titus O’Neil helps make history with 94th Academy Awards nomination WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy [...]

WWE Files Stunning New Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Sunday Stunner" for entertainment services. It remains unclear how this trademark will be used, although one could speculate it is for a new show name or digital serie[...] Feb 08 - WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Sunday Stunner" for entertainment services. It remains unclear how this trademark will be used, although one could speculate it is for a new show name or digital serie[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals More Details On Jeff Hardy Turning Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy revealed more details as to why his brother Jeff turned down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame… “It took them several weeks and the[...] Feb 08 - During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy revealed more details as to why his brother Jeff turned down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame… “It took them several weeks and the[...]

Chris Masters On Why John Cena Didn't Like Working With Him In WWE

During a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris Masters discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE, and why he believes John Cena had an issue working with him: On working wit[...] Feb 08 - During a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris Masters discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE, and why he believes John Cena had an issue working with him: On working wit[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT On Syfy - Title Match, Dusty Classic Semifinals and More

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on Syfy due to the Olympics. Mandy Rose will be defending her WWE NXT Women’s title tonight against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The match[...] Feb 08 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on Syfy due to the Olympics. Mandy Rose will be defending her WWE NXT Women’s title tonight against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The match[...]

NJPW Announces Changes To This Week’s Events Due to COVID-19 and Jeff Cobb Injury

Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a result of Cobb’s injury, along with COVID-19 pr[...] Feb 08 - Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a result of Cobb’s injury, along with COVID-19 pr[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 7, 2022

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw on the SyFy Channel! In case you missed [...] Feb 07 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw on the SyFy Channel! In case you missed [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 7 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not waste any time, with Mark Henry, Paul Wight and Ton[...] Feb 07 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not waste any time, with Mark Henry, Paul Wight and Ton[...]