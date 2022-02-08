Quinn Mckay On Changing Women Of Honor Into ROH Women's Division

Quinn Mckay recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the change from Women of Honor to what's now known as the ROH Women's Division.

Yeah, so their Women of Honor division was very touch-and-go. We would have a match here in there, or we would bring someone in and they would leave. We had a really hard time with turnover. I think if not for the high turnover of people's contracts expiring or getting hired somewhere else, then the Women of Honor division probably would have done just fine. It wasn't that the creative was bad. It wasn't that the athletes weren't good. It was just that it was kind of an ever-revolving door, people coming in and leaving."

"So whenever the pandemic happened, we had already been talking about rebooting the women's division anyway, with a clear directive and a clear goal and having people under a contract that were not going to leave and we were given the opportunity to actually do that and lay that foundation. But whenever we came back with the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship, we wanted to make a very clear distinction that it was different than Women of Honor. It was not a purple belt. It wasn't a separate show, because, for a while, the Women of Honor was just put up on YouTube. [The re-booted division] was part of the actual Ring of Honor locker room, and not some separate brand that we were trying to make work. That was something that, I think, I really pushed for that. That was something that Mandy Leon really pushed for. We wanted the new division to be taken very seriously and it seemed like one of the best first steps to take to do that was making sure that people knew that it was not Women of Honor, it was the Ring of Honor Women's Division, all one company, all one family."