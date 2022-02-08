WWE Trying New Production Techniques On NXT 2.0.

Fans in attendance at tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. noted that a cameraman was standing inside the ring at various points during the show. The wrestlers basically worked around the cameraman, and the show was shot in a way so that the viewers at home could not notice the cameraman in the ring.

PWInsider is reporting that this happened during the Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers match and at various other times.

Some fans have also noticed an increase in jump cuts. This is a Kevin Dunn-specific production trick to speed up the action that was previously only used for the main roster shows.